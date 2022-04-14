COVID-19: 2,937 new cases are reported, with 64,038 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 4.33% – Ministry of Health

All regions decrease their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

The Ministry of Health reports 2,937 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 4.33% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 64,038 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 4.68%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -28% and -57% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, all regions have decreased their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

Of the 2,937 new cases, 32% are diagnosed by antigen test, 43% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 21% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 27% due to antigen, 36% due to BAC and 20% of the notified cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are O’Higgins, Ñuble, La Araucanía and Magallanes.

Meanwhile, the Magallanes region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Aysén, Biobío and Ñuble regions.

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 2,937 new cases of COVID-19, 1,760 correspond to symptomatic people and 479 do not present symptoms. In addition, 698 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not reported.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,522,422. Of that total, 11,402 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,455,457.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 69 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deaths amounts to 57,167 in the country.

To date, 361 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 263 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 337 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 64,038 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 36,308,703 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 4.33% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 4.68%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 32 accommodation facilities, with a total of 3,013 beds. The actual occupation at the national level is 32%, leaving a total of 1,692 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .