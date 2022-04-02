COVID-19: 4,823 new cases and 71,064 tests are reported nationwide in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 6.55% – Ministry of Health

—No region increases its new cases in the last 7 days.

The Ministry of Health reports 4,823 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 6.55% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 71,064 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 5.87%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -36% and -55% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, all regions have decreased their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

Of the 4,823 new cases, 31% are diagnosed by antigen test, 47% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 26% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 23% due to antigen, 38% due to BAC and 21% of the notified cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are Ñuble, O’Higgins, La Araucanía and Biobío.

Meanwhile, the Biobío region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Ñuble, Magallanes and Maule regions.

According to today’s report, of the 4,823 new cases of COVID-19, 2,721 correspond to symptomatic people and 936 do not present symptoms. In addition, 1,166 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not notified.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,482,175. Of that total, 23,031 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,404,695.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 52 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deaths amounts to 56,689 in the country.

To date, 546 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 405 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 301 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 71,064 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 35,648,568 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 6.55% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 5.87%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 33 accommodation facilities, with a total of 3,172 beds. The actual occupation at the national level is 40%, leaving a total of 1,580 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .