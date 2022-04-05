Covid-19: 60-year-old man was vaccinated 90 times – Europe – International

A 60-year-old man from Germany would have been vaccinated several times against covid-19 in order to obtain vaccination records and sell them to people who did not want to be inoculated, according to German government authorities on Sunday afternoon.

The subject, a native of Magdeburg and whose name was withheld due to German privacy rules, reportedly received about 90 doses at various vaccination centers in the state of Saxony. He was identified by appearing for the second day in a row at one of these centers, located in the city of Eilenburg.

So far, the individual has not been arrested but is being investigated for unauthorized issuance of vaccination certificates and for falsification of documents of public and/or state origin. Along with this, the police confiscated several blank records and initiated criminal proceedings.

The effects that the application of such a number of vaccines, which had been made by different companies, would have had on their health were also not revealed. As strange as the situation may sound, it is not the first reported case of this type within the European country.

The police forces have already carried out numerous operations linked to the falsification of records. This is due to the large number of Germans who deny the severity of the pandemic, but at the same time want to have proof of vaccination to be able to enter bars, restaurants or swimming pools.

The epidemiological and health situation in Germany

Daily cases in the Western European nation have been on the rise for several weeks. Still, many of the infectious disease restrictions were lifted on Friday. It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in supermarkets or in theaters, but it is on public transport routes.

Nor is it necessary to use it in most schools in the country, which led various teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts.

“On the one hand, there is the risk that children who do wear the mask will be mocked and insulted as weaklings, and on the other hand, the risk of increasing pressure against those who do not wear it,” Heinz said. -Peter Meidinger, President of the German Teachers Association.

Meidinger was in favor of both teachers and students wearing face masks voluntarily in schools, at least until Easter.

Regarding cases, experts point out that the most recent wave of infections is due to the subvariant of omicron BA. 2, which already seems to have reached its highest point. In the last 24 hours, the German disease control agency reported a total of 74,053 new coronavirus infections.

Less than a week ago, the same control body reported some 111,224 new daily infections. However, the reported figure is usually lower during the weekends. Finally, and in relation to deaths, Germany registered 130,029 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

