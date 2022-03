COVID-19: 6,074 new cases are reported, with 82,092 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 7.36% – Ministry of Health

– All regions decrease their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

The Ministry of Health reports 6,074 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 7.36% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 82,092 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 6.79%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -39% and -51% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, all regions have decreased their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

Of the 6,074 new cases, 30% are diagnosed by antigen test, 45% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 23% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 24% due to antigen, 33% due to BAC and 17% of the notified cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are O’Higgins, Ñuble, La Araucanía and Biobío.

Meanwhile, the Biobío region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Ñuble, Aysén and Maule regions.

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 6,074 new cases of COVID-19, 3,564 correspond to symptomatic people and 1,065 do not present symptoms. In addition, 1,445 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not notified.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,470,936. Of that total, 24,060 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,392,643.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 113 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deceased amounts to 56,580 in the country.

To date, 589 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 438 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 344 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 82,092 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 35,500,472 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 7.36% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 6.79%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 36 accommodation facilities, with a total of 3,533 beds. The actual occupation at the national level is 34%, leaving a total of 1,934 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .