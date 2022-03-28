COVID-19: 6,480 new cases are reported, with 80,333 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 7.8% – Ministry of Health

-No region increases its new confirmed cases in the last 7 days.

The Ministry of Health reports 6,480 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 7.80% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 84,333 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 7.27%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -39% and -45% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, all regions have decreased their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

Of the 6,480 new cases, 33% are diagnosed by antigen test, 46% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 26% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 24% due to antigen, 38% due to BAC and 19% of reported cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are O’Higgins, Biobío, Araucanía and Ñuble. Meanwhile, the Aysén region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Biobío, Maule, and Ñuble regions.

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 6,480 new cases of COVID-19, 3,640 correspond to symptomatic people and 1,249 have no symptoms. In addition, 1,591 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not reported.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,450,094. Of that total, 34,480 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,361,778.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 83 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deceased amounts to 56,381 in the country.

To date, 670 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 521 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 349 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 80,333 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 35,257,498 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 7.80% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 7.27%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 37 accommodation facilities, with a total of 3,769 beds. The real occupancy at the national level is 43%, leaving a total of 1,754 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .