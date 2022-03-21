COVID-19: 7,555 new cases are reported, with 68,985 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 10.14% – Ministry of Health

– 14 regions decrease their cases in the last seven days and 16 do so in the last two weeks.

The Ministry of Health reports 7,555 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 10.14% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 68,985 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 7.82%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -24% and -38% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, 14 regions decrease their cases in the last seven days and 16 do so in the last two weeks.

Of the 7,555 new cases, 26% are diagnosed by antigen test, 40% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 19% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 25% due to antigen, 34% due to BAC and 17% of reported cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are O’Higgins, Biobío, Ñuble and Los Ríos.

Meanwhile, the Aysén region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Biobío, Maule, and Ñuble regions.

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 7,555 new cases of COVID-19, 4,273 correspond to symptomatic people and 994 do not present symptoms. In addition, 2,288 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not notified.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,401,145. Of this total, 55,103 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,292,876.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 98 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deaths (confirmed and suspected) amounts to 55,965 in the country.

To date, 777 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 604 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 326 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 68,985 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 34,771,541 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 10.14% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 7.82%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 38 accommodation facilities, with a total of 3,828 beds. The actual occupation at the national level is 35%, leaving a total of 2,037 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .

