Covid-19, 80 Hollywood stars sign an open letter to the UN

They ask for a specific commitment, the dozens of Hollywood stars whose names are among the signatories of a open letter to the President of the United States andUN: make available 7 billion doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 to much of the world – especially the poorest countries.

A message in which the risk of apathy inherent to the current situation and which can also be read on the organization’s website CARE International, founded in 1945 to end world hunger. Which also hosts a petition intended for Joe Biden himself, so that he can send a message to world leaders at United Nations.

Among the 80 celebrities we find Anne Hathaway (which we recently saw right in the movie Locked Down), Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Michael Sheen, Eva Longoria, Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Jordana Brewster, Connie Britton, Ciara, Joel McHale, Iman, Julianna Margulies, Joel McHale, Idina Menzel And Sarah Silverman.

Below is the original letter and the list of signatories:

An open letter to world leaders on ending the COVID-19 pandemic now.

None of us are safe until all of us are safe.

We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere.

COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions.

We are joining with CARE to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer.

To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don’t have the support they need to get vaccines to vulnerable people.

We can save millions of lives – and trillions in further economic damage – by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe. An open letter to world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic now.

