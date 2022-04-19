Covid-19: a Florida judge annuls the obligation to wear a mask on planes and trains in the US

Drafting

A federal judge in Florida (United States) annulled this Monday the obligation to wear a mask on planes and other forms of public transport and described it as illegal.

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the national public health agency exceeded its legal powers in issuing the order.

As of this, the US transit authority said that it will no longer require the use of a mask.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had extended the obligation last week until May 3.

Mizelle is based in Florida, but federal judges can issue rulings that block government policies at the national level.

His decision effectively eliminates the mask requirement at all airports, trains, buses, taxis and transit terminals.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the decision “disappointing,” noting that the CDC still recommends travelers cover their mouths and noses.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment on Monday’s ruling.

Last week, the US director general of health services, Vivek Murthy, said that the mandate had been extended until May due to the increase in covid-19 cases in the country.

The North American country registered a rate of 97 daily covid infections on Sunday in the average of the last seven days, a slight increase compared to 79.4 on April 4.

Lawsuit against the mandate

The mask-mandated lawsuit was first filed in July 2021 by the conservative group Health Freedom Defense Fund and two Floridians who said wearing a mask increased their anxiety and panic attacks.

The plaintiffs argued that the regulations imposed by the CDC were “arbitrary and capricious” because it granted exemptions to certain groups, such as children under 2 years of age, but not to others.

Mizelle, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said in the ruling that the CDC had improperly invoked what is known as the “good cause exception”allowing the agency to skip public notice and comment on the decision.

“Because ‘our system does not allow agencies to act unlawfully, even in pursuit of desirable ends,'” Mizelle wrote, citing another case, “the Court finds unlawful and nullifies the mask mandate.”

The US government can appeal the ruling, but it is unclear if it will.

Airline reaction

Shortly after the ruling was issued, the Transportation Security Administration, which runs security at US airports, confirmed that it would no longer enforce the order.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and other smaller carriers have reported that face masks will no longer be required on domestic and certain international flights.

The decision took travelers by surprise who received the news in full flight. The reactions ranged from applause, rejection by those who perceive the measure as premature and general confusion due to the unexpectedness of the ruling.

Since the CDC first issued a public health order in February 2021 requiring travelers to wear masks, it has been reported more than 7,000 incidents of passengers who failed to comply with any ruleof which 70% were related to mask rules, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The regulations regarding covid-19 of the Joe Biden government have had successes and failures in the judicial system.

In January, the Supreme Court blocked the White House from enforcing vaccination or testing requirements for employees of large private companies.

By contrast, the Biden administration’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 was upheld in an appeal earlier this month.