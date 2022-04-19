Health

Covid-19: a Florida judge annuls the obligation to wear a mask on planes and trains in the US

A federal judge in Florida (United States) annulled this Monday the obligation to wear a mask on planes and other forms of public transport and described it as illegal.

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the national public health agency exceeded its legal powers in issuing the order.

As of this, the US transit authority said that it will no longer require the use of a mask.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had extended the obligation last week until May 3.

