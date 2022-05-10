Covid-19, all restrictions removed from June 15? Undersecretary Costa: “A new phase in the summer”

It will be a summer without limitations, or almost. From 15 June the restrictions, or at least what remains, can be eliminated according to the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa who shows optimism. Meanwhile, the bulletin of the Civil Protection of yesterday 9 May speaks of another 17,000 cases in just 24 hours and 84 victims. Therefore, June 15 could be the day when the latest anti-Covid measures will fall, such as the obligation to wear masks in some indoor places such as buses, trains, planes, ships, theaters, cinemas and sports halls. The virus has not passed, it continues to circulate and Italians are learning to live with it. According to Costa there will be no other extensions: after June 15, he said a Radio 24, «I believe that the conditions will be there for a new phase, a summer without restrictions. The country and the government have chosen gradualness in tackling the pandemic, in restrictive measures and easing. After two years, citizens have a different responsibility. Many wear masks when they deem it necessary. This is the time to trust them ». In fact, just take a tour of the supermarkets to see how most customers still wear the mask, even though it is no longer mandatory.

What will happen after June 15th

In a month, therefore, stop with bans and obligations. Everything will be left to the discretion and sense of responsibility of the Italians. Or so it seems. Impossible to reach zero infections (in short, the Chinese policy that led to a very hard lockdown in Shanghai): “The goal now is coexistence with the virus to allow hospitals to move forward without being subjected to the pressure of the pandemic”, he explains It costs. The main issue remains that of vaccines: still three million people have not completed the cycle with the third dose. Even the percentage of frail and elderly people who have received the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine remains low. Adriana Logroscino writes it on Corriere della Sera. We begin to think, therefore, of a new vaccine for everyone, updated to the variants: “The EMA has announced that from September they could be available and probably can be administered,” said the president of Aifa Giorgio Palù. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco is less optimistic according to which in the autumn there will be “a wave of 20 million infections”. “Maybe the mask might be needed again,” he says.

Photo on the cover of the repertoire: ANSA / MASSIMO PERCOSSI

