Covid-19 and cancer patients: how to behave?

What advice for the cancer patients in relation COVID-19? Masksspacing, vaccinations: how to concretely manage, in this phase of the pandemic and over the next few months, your individual risk if you are affected by a cancer?

We talked about it with the professor Massimo Di Maiooncologist of the University of Turin and Mauritian Order Hospital and national secretary of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology).

THE IMPORTANCE OF VACCINATION

“Given that we do not know what the situation will be in the autumn – explains Di Maio – it is reasonable to predict that with the cold there will be a resurgence in the increase of casi, but as has happened in more recent waves, post vaccine, the hospitalization rate it should be much more content compared to the first waves, however, we call for caution. This means, for the frail peopleundergo, as indicated in recent months by the Higher Institute of Health, to the fourth dose of vaccine, on the other hand, already foreseen for some time for cancer patients. The fourth dose must be taken (at least) four months after the previous one “.

DO I NEED TO CONTINUE TO WEAR THE MASK?

«My advice, which is also a suggestion of common sense, is to use masks in closed places, even more so if crowded. Always better to opt for the mask ffpp2 because it is characterized by a filtering capacity that is undoubtedly greater than that of surgical masks. It is therefore more suitable when you are not outdoors, especially if you are cancer patients therefore potentially more fragile, even if not necessarily immunosuppressed “.

A MESSAGE OF HOPE

“Follow the rules and respecting the ministerial councils – concludes Di Maio – means not only protecting oneself, but facilitating and making the enormous efforts that have been made by medical personnel and the health system in recent months to make up for delays (diagnostic, but in some cases also of access to therapies, in particular to surgical interventions) accumulated in the early stages of the pandemic. Currently and, already in recent months, the situation is almost back to normal: it was soon clear that despite the difficulties of the emergency the oncological structures had to guarantee 100% of the activities to their patients “. And in the fall? «Predictably, this will also happen in the autumn. We are confident in the effectiveness of vaccines about the ability to counteract the severe forms of Covid-19even when the numbers of posts will potentially rise due to the decrease in temperatures in conjunction with the autumn and winter season ».