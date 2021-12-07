Covid-19 and more, because vaccines are needed in case of diabetes

In the time of Covid-19 it became clear that for people with diabetes the risks associated with Sars-CoV-2 infection appeared on average greater than in the population that does not suffer from the metabolic pathology. But the same is true for other infections, such as the flu. Indeed infectious diseases are an important Achilles heel for people with diabetes; not only are they more susceptible, but they often develop more serious forms of infections and, in the case of bacterial ones (pneumonia, urinary tract infections and others), they are often also burdened by resistance to antibiotic therapy. For this reason, vaccines, whether they are anti-Covid-19 or anti-influenza, represent a particularly recommended prevention strategy for diabetics. The experts of the Italian Diabetes Society (SID) remember this on the occasion of the Panorama Diabete Congress.

Because you risk more

“The patient with diabetes – recalls Agostino Consoli, president of SID – is on the one hand more exposed to the contagion of some infectious diseases, but above all is more prone to complications. The person with diabetes who contracts Sars CoV-2 infection has a double risk of going to hospital and being hospitalized in intensive care. So vaccine for everyone! Especially for people with diabetes, but of course also for the rest of the population. And for people with diabetes we also remember to get vaccines against influenza, against pneumococcus, meningococcus, in short, against all those preventable infectious diseases that are more dangerous in the population with diabetes. ” Enzo Bonora, of the University of Verona, also moves along the same lines as he recalls how those suffering from diabetes “must absolutely avoid infections and the best way to prevent them is to get vaccinated. People with diabetes are particularly vulnerable to all infections, including Sars-CoV-2 infections. When they encounter Covid-19, they are more likely to have a serious infection that leads to hospitalization and even death, more likely than the general population. This is not to be hidden because people need to be aware that they need to protect themselves. They do not have to rely on treatments that are not yet and perhaps never will. It is much better to prevent a disease than to have it come in severe form and then maybe try to cure it. Because sometimes with Covid-19 the cure doesn’t work. And those who think of evaluating whether to do the booster (the third dose), according to their antibody response, are wrong. Firstly, because if 45 million Italians wanted to take the serological test before the vaccine, the system would not hold up, but also because it is not certain that those with many antibodies are more protected than those with fewer. So there is no point in taking these exams. Instead, it makes sense to join the vaccination campaign, making the proposed vaccines. People with diabetes who are expected to get the flu vaccine every year and have to booster Sars-CoV-2, which kills far more frequently than flu. The flu vaccination, similarly to the other offers free of charge by the NHS, in case of diabetes, it should be done at all ages, even at 30 or 40 years, regardless of the duration of the diabetes and the presence or absence of complications; because the flu predisposes the diabetic to various complications, such as bacterial pneumonia “.

The problem of hyperglycemia

Keeping diabetes under control is essential at all times. But it becomes even more important around a vaccination appointment. If the glycated hemoglobin is particularly high, the effects of the immune response to vaccination may also vary. Therefore, it is always necessary to design your own path of prevention from infectious diseases with the specialist, also because, as mentioned, in the case of diabetes, the risks associated with infectious diseases rise. “The greater susceptibility to infections of people with diabetes (both type 1 and 2) – explains Valeria Sordi, of the Diabetes Research Institute at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan – is linked to hyperglycemia. The National Vaccine Prevention Plan (2017-19) provides for a series of recommended and free vaccinations for people with diabetes. But the transition from ‘fridge to deltoid’ does not always happen. On the contrary. In the case of the flu, less than 30% of people with diabetes between 18 and 64 are vaccinated, while the goal would be to reach 75%. A study we conducted at San Raffaele also showed that over 60% of people with type 1 diabetes are not aware of this possibility or do not want to get vaccinated. It would therefore be necessary to carry out ad hoc information campaigns to combat vaccination hesitation, a phenomenon influenced by the 5 C model: Confidence (confidence in the effectiveness of vaccines and in doctors), Complacency (the lack of perception of the risk of infectious diseases), Convenience (accessibility), Calculation (the commitment of the individual in the search for information, which unfortunately, in the absence of certain sources, can lead to greater resistance to the vaccine), Collective responsibility (the will to protect others, through the vaccine) “.