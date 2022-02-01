Covid-19, are we really ready to live with the coronavirus?

From January 27, 2022, the United Kingdom has removed virtually all measures against COVID-19. Currently in the country it is possible to enter any shop without a mask. The work-from-home guidelines have been discarded and all vaccination passport requirements removed. England will be the “most open country in Europe“Sajid Javid, Health and Social Welfare Minister said.

Other European countries are following suit. L’Ireland removed almost all restrictions, except for the obligation to wear a mask. Also there Denmark will revoke all measures against Covid-19 starting from February 1st, with the exclusion of tampons for those arriving from abroad. Other northern European countries have hinted that they will do the same in the coming weeks. The Spanish government is urging European countries to consider the possibility that Covid-19 may now be considered an endemic disease, a permanent presence in our lives.

Despite the very high number of cases attributable to the omicron variant, these countries are starting to declare, probably prematurely, that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. They claim it is time to move on, to learn to live with Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of the possibility of them emerging new variants and added that the pandemic is by no means over. But whether it’s a wise decision or not, it’s happening.

New normal

And now? After being stuck at home for the past two years, our social skills have withered, we no longer fit into our jeans, and we look with unrelenting suspicion at every cough or sneeze. But now, suddenly, we have been set free, pushed to dive back into a confused version of the new normal. How are we going to do it? And what wounds will we carry with us?

George Bonanno, a clinical psychologist at Columbia University, believes that most people will welcome the return to normal (or some semblance of the previous normality): “I think people are absolutely ready to step out of the shadow of this pandemic“, he explained. In his book, The End of TraumaBonanno argues that humans are more resilient than we give them credit. Although there are those who have defined the pandemic as a “mass collective traumatic event”, Bonanno does not share this definition. Trauma is defined as an unexpected and violent, or life-threatening event: “When people start talking about collective trauma, they are under the illusion that this is some kind of medical diagnosis, which is absolutely wrong.“. The ease with which abuses the word “trauma“ indicates that the term is losing some of its clinical meaning, even and especially in the case of the pandemic, Bonanno said.

A traumatic situation

But for some people, this was undoubtedly a traumatic time. Among health workers, who have suffered the heaviest consequences of having to assist patients and see them suffer and die, working incessantly for many hours in difficult conditions for the last two years, there is a record number of cases of post-traumatic stress disorder (Ptsd)a mental health disorder that arises as a result of a traumatic experience, symptoms of which include flashbacks, difficulty sleeping, anxiety and nightmares. According to data from the UK’s Royal College of Psychiatrists, forty percent of ICU staff have symptoms of PTSD, as do thirty-five percent of Covid patients who have needed ventilators.

To assess the imminent mental consequences of the pandemic, other epidemics can serve from model. A Hong Kong study looked at rates of chronic Ptsd among SARS survivors two and a half years after the 2003 outbreak. Nearly half had suffered from Ptsd at some point after the outbreak, and more 25% still suffered from it after thirty months. Another study revealed how Ptsd was the long-term psychiatric disorder more common among the survivors.

While it may not be a traumatic experience for everyone, the Covid-19 pandemic is what is called a chronic stressorthat is one almost constant source of stress and anxiety. The intermittent closures, the millions of deaths, the fragmented childhoods, the devastating losses, and the health anxieties all came to an end. It’s normal – and reasonable – for returning to normal to generate anxiety in some people, Bonanno explained. Many have become accustomed to a hermit lifestyle, in some cases finding Persian comfort in it. There are those who might as well wanting to stay home longer for fear of getting infected, a reaction that has been dubbed “cave syndrome”. And there is evidence that in many cases the constant feeling of discomfort in the background has generated more long-term pathologies. Depression rates in the country doubled in early 2021, according to data from the UK’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the United States, reports of anxiety and depression symptoms also increased significantly.