Covid-19 area under nursing management at San Paolo di Bari

The ASL of Bari has activated a Covid ward in the San Paolo hospital managed solely by nurses and volunteers Oss who assist positive patients, but asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, who have come to the hospital for other pathologies. This allows you to continue the therapeutic program set at the time of admission. But we also look to tomorrow. In the transition from the pandemic to the endemic phase, the project can help ease the pressure in the no-Covid wards and hospitalizations in Covid hospitals “ the Company points out in a note.

Nursing management ward for asymptomatic Covid patients

The San Paolo hospital in Bari





The medical area and the nursing team of the San Paolo hospital in Bari have set up a ward under nursing management for asymptomatic Covid patients (infected with the virus but without any symptoms, in rare cases they can transmit the disease) or paucisymptomatic (while showing signs of infection, their symptoms are not so severe as to require an urgent transfer), who arrived at the hospital for other conditions.

We are therefore talking about a ward managed by nurses and socio-health workers who assist positive patients, which allows you to continue the therapeutic program set at the time of admission. Located on the seventh floor of the hospital, the ward has five beds distributed in four rooms.

The Covid emergency in Apulian hospitals

A brief, but necessary, step back: in the past, due to the Covid emergency, the Puglia Region had to suspend both all scheduled hospitalizations and elective services within public hospitals, thus inducing the lengthening of waiting lists (and not a little dissatisfaction of users).

In this sense, the press release of the Region dated 8 March 2020 (“Coronavirus Covid-19 emergency: stop hospitalizations, outpatient visits, non-urgent diagnostic tests and front office at the Cup counters”), in which the Director of the Promotion department of health, Vito Montanaroalso specified: It will be possible to carry out only the scheduled hospitalizations for cancer patients and for those coming from the emergency room that are considered by the health care professionals not to be postponed. .

The new Covid nursing department

A little more than two years later, following the increase in vaccinated in Italy, considering that the current fourth wave of the emergency presents (in fact) many more asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic infected people, to ensure the population primary care for affected patients from no-Covid, oncological pathologies, as well as benefits payable in election, the San Paolo hospital unit of the Asl di Bari has activated a Covid area managed exclusively by sector personnel (nurses and oss) with low and medium care intensity explains the company.

Therefore, the Covid area is managed by nurses and socio-health workers who – it is still pointed out – through the method of “voluntary” availability they carry out morning, afternoon and night shifts. The staff, despite working tirelessly full time within the various hospital units of the hospital, joined the project, showing great professionalism and a spirit of sacrifice . It’s still: The personnel who are activated by the Presidium medical management, after wearing the Personal protective equipment foreseen, welcomes the positive patient in the Covid area, transported there by the harnessed staff of the hospitalization unit where he is hospitalized, after activating the hospital disinfection service .

The advantages of the Covid area managed by nurses

What are the benefits brought about by this new organization? It is clear that a patient / nurse ratio of 5: 2 ensures more time to devote to the care of each patient, ensuring better holistic assistance in satisfying the expressed and unexpressed needs of each.

This consequently improves the quality of hospitalization, increasing patient satisfaction and allowing him to receive moral and psychological support above the normal standards. The ASL of Bari hopes that this project can represent a starting point for reflection on the need to enhance nursing professionalism, his role in society. By placing the patient more and more at the center of the healthcare world.

Decongest hospitalization waiting lists

The availability of a Covid ward in a no-Covid structure allows to decongest the waiting lists for admissions. In fact, placing positivized patients during hospitalization in this ward makes it possible not to block the activities of the operating unit, thus making beds available for new patients awaiting ordinary hospitalization and, in particular, for patients. that come from the emergency room.

Also in the future in the transition from the pandemic phase to the endemic phase, this project may be of particular support in easing the pressure within the no Covid wards as well as the admissions to Covid hospitals. explains the ASL of Bari.

Benefits on health workers and the economy

The impact on nurses and socio-health workers should be underestimated: a reduced care ratio, in fact, allows you to apply your professionalism to the fullest, also increasing your gratification, thus reducing the risk of burnout. Furthermore, the presence of personnel from the different hospital units of the hospital translates into multidisciplinary and multifactorial assistance.

Without forgetting that the separate management of Covid patients from non-Covid patients also has economic advantages. In fact, the costs of disinfection of clean paths, of hospitalization rooms, as well as the use of Dpi by the department staff is significantly lower than a joint management of Covid and no-Covid patients in a department defined as “no-Covid “. In this way, also reducing the possible possibility of contagion to other patients and the same health professionals.

Patient selection criteria for the Covid area

A declaration of stability of the patient’s clinical condition, a defined diagnosis and a set therapy is required. First of all, the proposing doctor – therefore, the professional who actually requests the placement of the patient who tested positive at the Covid ward – verifies and declares the stability of the clinical condition of the latter, while, the nurses present in the hospitalization unit they evaluate and declare the level of care complexity.

Having ascertained this, the proposing doctor informs the Medical Direction of the Presidium, which – having assessed the patient’s clinical-assistance declaration, agrees to the transfer of the patient to the Covid area. Finally, digital healthcare (and the possibilities it offers) takes the field: to facilitate communication between hospitalized patients and their families, in fact, a video-telephony service is made available with the use of tablets.