Covid 19, because so many vaccinated with three doses are becoming infected with Omicron

As we are telling you, the Omicron variant has led to a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in much of the planet. In Europe we are witnessing a dizzying growth in infections, with records of daily infections in various countries, including France, Germany and Italy. In recent days, our country has registered over 50 thousand cases in 24 hours, reaching the threshold of 500 thousand active cases again, and everything suggests that the growth trend is destined to continue. While the number of daily deaths remains well over 100, the pressure on the hospital system and on the testing system is increasing: laboratories and analysis centers are now collapsing and public and private facilities are unable to keep up with the demands for tampons, more and more numerous.

If the unvaccinated continue to be the subjects most exposed to the risk of contagion, in recent weeks we are witnessing an important growth in infections among the full-cycle vaccinated. Essentially this depends on a set of factors and specific conditions, which it seems difficult to consider in a unitary manner. The Omicron variant, with its numerous mutations in the Spike protein, accentuated an aspect already known with Delta: the effectiveness of vaccines with respect to infection decreases over time, tending to vanish after a few months. For this reason, a booster is necessary, in order to stimulate the immune system again and guarantee a partial restoration of protection. It should be noted that the question is very complex (several studies are still ongoing), but the first data show above all a marked increase in neutralizing antibodies after the third dose (or second for those who did Johnson & Johnson), able to guarantee immune protection higher in the case of infection. Both Moderna and Pfizer confirmed this, pointing out how their vaccines protect against severe forms of the disease even with the Omicron variant.

Different, we said, the discussion on infections. Omicron has significantly reduced the percentages of protection from infection and this has been known since the first studies. As mentioned, at the point we are at, the protection from contagion of those who took the second dose 5 or 6 months ago can be considered practically null, just as the coverage of those who have already been infected in the past is essentially null. However, some studies have shown that even those who have taken three doses are covered to a lesser extent by the infection, because Omicron “partially breaks” the shield offered by vaccines. In other words, the booster increases protection but does not guarantee total coverage against the risk of contracting the virus. Moreover, the percentages vary according to the type of doses and boosters received (according to one study, triple Pfizer is 58% effective, double Moderna plus Pfizer booster at 73% etc.). In short, Omicron has changed the cards on the table and it is for this reason that pharmaceutical companies are working on specific updates of the vaccines, which take into account the characteristics of the new variant.

The protection of vaccines against Covid-19 decreases over time

As a very recent analysis of data from Denmark shows, the booster’s effectiveness in preventing infection also drops rapidly over time. The latter is a particularly important work, because it analyzes the response of vaccines to Omicron over time and highlights how coverage drops very quickly. If in the first 30 days after vaccination you are covered to 55.2% and 36.7% (respectively with Pfizer and Moderna), after only 30 days it drops to 16.1% and 30%, and then reaches 9, 8% and 4.2% after 60 days. It is worth remembering that with Delta we were well over 80% in the first 60 days and in any case over 60% up to 150 days. This is an aspect that should not be underestimated, because it should lead to a reflection on the methods of administering the boosters, on the sustainability of the current model to combat the pandemic and above all on the need to push further on strategies for containing the spread of the virus.

Summarizing, therefore, the growing number of infections among vaccinated even with three doses is determined by a set of causes, among which the decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines with Omicron and of the same over time must certainly be highlighted. Trivially, then, we must remember the difference between absolute numbers and percentages. The more cases there are, the more those vaccinated go up in absolute numbers. The greater contagiousness of Omicron has multiplied the occasions of exposure to the contagion, resulting in an increase in the probability of getting infected for everyone, obviously always to a different extent depending on the vaccination status, the time elapsed since the administration of the doses, the state of health, the exposure to risk and so on.

Total cases increase, contacts and social interactions increase also due to the relaxation of restrictions (in parallel, therefore, there are many more tests we undergo as positive “contacts”), the effectiveness of the vaccines, protection from contagion drops due to the dominance of Omicron: the result is an increasing number of full-cycle vaccinated who test positive for Covid19.

What is crucial to remember once again, however, is that vaccines continue to work excellently in preventing severe forms of the disease, reducing the risk of hospitalization and death. In short, between an unvaccinated, a vaccinated with an incomplete cycle or late on the timing of the booster and those who have made three doses, there is a lot of difference in terms of probability of contracting Covid-19 in a severe form.

