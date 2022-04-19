Covid-19 booster vaccine in Mexico City: how do I register to receive it and what do I need?

Victoria Fernandez

(CNN Spanish) – Mexico City continues with the vaccination campaign against covid-19 for the laggards. The Government of the capital reported that 187 Health Units will be enabled from April 18 to 30 and 4 vaccination macro-sites for booster vaccines.

In the macrocenters, the first doses, second doses and the booster dose with AstraZeneca in adults will be applied. However, young people between 15 and 17 years old and 12 to 14 years old with comorbidities can also go to the CENCIS Marina headquarters to administer the first and second doses.

Those who are going to receive the booster dose must be 18 years of age or older and have passed at least four months or have less than a week to complete four months. Also, people who are still unvaccinated or missing a specific dose may attend.

How to get and download the covid-19 vaccination certificate in Mexico?

Vaccination dates and place

4 vaccination macro-sites: From Tuesday, April 19 to Saturday, April 23 From Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30

Weapons Room CENCIS Marina Voca #7 of the National Polytechnic Institute Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center

187 health units As of April 18

25 Family Medical Units (UMF) of the IMSS 117 Health Centers of the Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico City 45 Family Medicine Units of the ISSSTE

Is it necessary to be a resident of Mexico City?

All people who wish to complete their vaccination schedule with the booster vaccine or another dose can go to the different units or macro-seats available, regardless of their place of residence.

How do I register and what do I need to receive the booster shot

To receive the dose it is not necessary to have an appointment, you can go at the time and day that best suits you. The Government recommends that those interested come with the printed and completed file that can be downloaded from https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

To enter the portal and download the document you must follow these steps:

Enter your Unique Population Registry Code (CUPR). Date of last dose. The state and municipality in which you reside. Contact information: telephone and email. Verify that all data is correct. Download the proof of registration.

In the case of having an appointment, the interested party must appear on the corresponding day and time at the point identified with the following documents:

Official identification (INE or INAPAM and CURP) Recent proof of residence. Document of your registration.

The citizen can be accompanied by a family member, if required, and at all times they must use the face mask (masks), safety distance and use of the gel. In addition, the Government recommends that you go with breakfast and hydrated and if you have indicated a treatment by your doctor you can go medicated.

