COVID-19 can cause changes in the brain, according to a new study

However, study participants who contracted covid — who, on average, had their second brain scan four and a half months after infection — had a greater loss than participants who did not get infected: a loss 0.2 to 2 percent additional gray matter in different brain regions during the three years between scans. They also lost more brain volume overall and had more tissue damage in some regions.

“What surprises me a lot is the additional amount that was lost and how widespread this loss is,” said Spudich, who has dedicated himself to studying the neurological effects of covid. “I would not have expected the percentage to be so different.”

The effects are likely to be large in particular because the study primarily involved people for whom—as for most covid patients in the general population—the initial infection was not severe and they were not sick enough to require treatment. hospitalization.

Study lead author Gwenaëlle Douaud, a professor in the department of clinical neurosciences at the University of Oxford, noted that while the number of people in the study who were hospitalized (15) was too small for the data to be conclusive , the results indicated that their brain impairment was greater than that of patients who were not severely affected.

People who had covid also showed greater deterioration in a cognitive test related to attention and efficiency in performing a complex task. But both outside specialists and Douaud pointed out that the cognitive tests were very basic, so the study doesn’t say much about whether the gray matter loss and tissue damage shown by COVID-19 patients affected their cognitive ability.

“None of them were given extensive enough cognitive testing to know if they had any major deficits in many of these regions where they found volume changes,” said Benedict Michael, Associate Professor of Neurological Infections at the University of Liverpool, who investigates. the neuropsychiatric effects of covid and was not involved in the study. “We don’t know if they actually have any impact on patients’ quality of life or performance.”