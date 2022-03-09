COVID-19 can cause changes in the brain, according to a new study

A recent large study revealed that COVID-19 may cause greater gray matter loss and tissue damage in the brain than that caused by natural deterioration in people who have not been infected with the coronavirus.
This study, published Monday in the scientific journal Nature, is believed to be the first involving people who had their brains imaged both before contracting Covid and some months after. Neurologists not involved in the research called the study very useful and original, but cautioned that it was not entirely clear what implications these changes had and that they did not necessarily mean that people would suffer long-term damage or that the changes could greatly affect reasoning, memory or some other functions.
In the study, which involved people between the ages of 51 and 81, shrinkage and tissue damage was detected, especially in the regions of the brain that have to do with smell; According to the researchers, there are other brain functions that are also located in some of these areas.
“To me, this is pretty compelling evidence that there is something in the brain of this group of people that is changed by Covid,” said Serena Spudich, head of the department of neurological infections and general neurology at the University School of Medicine. from Yale who was not involved in the study.
However, he cautioned: “I think it is a long way from concluding that this may have any long-term clinical repercussions for patients. We don’t want to scare people into thinking, ‘Oh, this shows that everyone is going to have brain damage and not be able to perform well.’”
The study involved 785 patients from the UK Biobank, an archive of medical and other data on nearly half a million people in the UK. All the participants had two brain scans about three years apart, along with some basic cognitive tests. In the intervening period between the two scans, 401 patients tested positive for coronavirus; all of them were infected between March 2020 and April 2021.
Since the other 384 participants had not been infected with coronavirus and shared some characteristics with the infected patients in aspects such as age, sex, medical history and socioeconomic status, they became part of the control group.
As a result of natural aging, people lose a very small portion of gray matter each year. For example, according to the researchers, in regions linked to memory, the common annual loss is between 0.2 and 0.3 percent.
However, study participants who contracted covid — who, on average, had their second brain scan four and a half months after infection — had a greater loss than participants who did not get infected: a loss 0.2 to 2 percent additional gray matter in different brain regions during the three years between scans. They also lost more brain volume overall and had more tissue damage in some regions.
“What surprises me a lot is the additional amount that was lost and how widespread this loss is,” said Spudich, who has dedicated himself to studying the neurological effects of covid. “I would not have expected the percentage to be so different.”
The effects are likely to be large in particular because the study primarily involved people for whom—as for most covid patients in the general population—the initial infection was not severe and they were not sick enough to require treatment. hospitalization.
Study lead author Gwenaëlle Douaud, a professor in the department of clinical neurosciences at the University of Oxford, noted that while the number of people in the study who were hospitalized (15) was too small for the data to be conclusive , the results indicated that their brain impairment was greater than that of patients who were not severely affected.
People who had covid also showed greater deterioration in a cognitive test related to attention and efficiency in performing a complex task. But both outside specialists and Douaud pointed out that the cognitive tests were very basic, so the study doesn’t say much about whether the gray matter loss and tissue damage shown by COVID-19 patients affected their cognitive ability.
“None of them were given extensive enough cognitive testing to know if they had any major deficits in many of these regions where they found volume changes,” said Benedict Michael, Associate Professor of Neurological Infections at the University of Liverpool, who investigates. the neuropsychiatric effects of covid and was not involved in the study. “We don’t know if they actually have any impact on patients’ quality of life or performance.”
For example, while some of the greatest gray matter loss occurred in areas related to smell, including the orbitofrontal cortex and parahippocampal gyrus, those brain areas are also involved in memory and other functions. But the COVID patients did not perform worse on memory tests than uninfected participants, Douaud said, though he did add that the memory tests were brief and elementary.
The main cognitive assessment in which covid patients showed a deficit was in the tracing test known as trail making test, an exercise similar to connecting the dots in which letters and numbers alternate. Covid patients took longer to complete the task, which could suggest weaknesses in attention span, processing speed and other skills.
Douaud said that this decreased ability was correlated with the loss of gray matter in a specific area of the cerebellum. But the study doesn’t prove a cause-and-effect relationship, said Spudich, who also noted that the cerebellum, which is primarily associated with balance, coordination and movement, “isn’t the first brain structure that comes to mind” to explain changes in dexterity on the tracing test.
A major limitation to the study, Douaud said, is that the researchers had no information about the participants’ symptoms, such as whether they had lost their sense of smell. The researchers were also unable to identify whether the patients suffered from persistent covid, so it’s not clear whether the findings are related to that long-term condition.
The differences between infected and uninfected people increased with age. For example, on the trace test, performance was similar in both groups for participants in their fifties and early sixties, but the gap widened significantly at later ages. “I don’t know if that’s because younger people recover faster or because they weren’t as affected to begin with,” Douaud said. “It can be either or it can be both.”
Michael cautioned that these findings could not be extrapolated to the many younger people who experience brain fog and other cognitive difficulties. And since gray matter and tissue damage were measured only at a particular time after infection, “we don’t know if it’s just a transient change that improves with recovery,” he said.
Outside experts as well as the study authors noted that the range of brain areas in which covid patients showed more gray matter loss raised intriguing questions.
“There is no one part of the brain that does one thing,” Douaud said. “There are parts of the brain in infected participants with additional gray matter loss that have nothing to do with smell and those that are related to smell are also involved in other brain functions.”
It is not clear what causes the brain changes. The authors mentioned some hypotheses, including inflammation, for which evidence has been found in other studies, as well as “sensory deprivation” from the sense of smell disorder.
Avindra Nath, chief of the nervous system infections section at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, who was not involved in the study, said another “key question” was whether brain changes could make Covid patients more prone to dementia or other deficits in the future.
And although the researchers did not find the same brain changes in patients with pneumonia not caused by Covid, Nath recommended studying patients with other coronaviruses or with influenza, “to see if these findings are distinctive for COVID-19 or more generalizable.”
Spudich said the greatest value of the study may well be that it indicates “there’s something that’s happened to these people’s brains,” adding, “I think people have felt that it’s so general, so hard to measure.”
Other scientists, she and others said, can now build on these findings.
“It’s an important study, they’ve done a good job,” Michael said, adding, “now we need to do the studies to look at cognition and psychiatric symptoms and behavioral and neurological things and find out what this means for patients.”
Pam Belluck is a science and health reporter whose accolades include sharing a 2015 Pulitzer Prize and winning the Nellie Bly Award for Best Front Page Story. She is the author of Island Practicea book about a peculiar doctor. @PamBelluck