COVID-19 can cause serious testicular damage: possible reduced sexual desire and infertility | Coronavirus | D.W.

Among the many potential harms that can result from a novel coronavirus infection, from prolonged loss of taste to brain fog, now one more could make the list.

According to researchers from the Department of Microbiology at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), COVID-19 could pose a problem for testicular health, causing acute damage including decreased size, sperm count and testosterone levels.

“In the treatment of men convalescing from COVID-19, it is important to consider possible hypogonadism (low sexual desire) and subfertility,” said Professor Kwok-yung Yuen, from the Chair of Infectious Diseases, who led the research. .

experiment on hamsters

The research, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, was carried out in recent months to investigate the effect of COVID-19 on the testicles of hamsters, only some of which were vaccinated against the virus.

Hamsters, which were evaluated for gradual immunological, pathological, and hormonal changes in the testes, were sacrificed between 1 and 120 days after infection and their testes were examined.

“Acute decline” in sperm count and testosterone levels

As a study control to compare effects, the researchers used the A(H1N1)pdm09 influenza virus, which caused the 2009 swine flu pandemic, and found a “sharp decrease” in sperm count and testosterone levels four to seven days after infection in unvaccinated hamsters.

“Acute histopathological damage with variable degree of testicular inflammation, hemorrhage and necrosis, degeneration of seminiferous tubules, and orderly disruption of spermatogenesis was observed with increasing virus inoculum,” the scientists wrote in the study.

It was also found that the size and weight of the testes were reduced after infection after 120 days of infection.

However, the scientists also pointed out that this testicular damage can be prevented by vaccination. And it is that the hamsters vaccinated against the virus did not show testicular damage. “Vaccination with COVID-19 can prevent this complication,” Yuen stated.

Reports of testicular pain in patients with COVID-19

According to a press release from the HKU, previous studies have reported testicular pain in COVID-19 patients: Although SARS-CoV-2 was not found consistently in semen samples, a study of autopsies of men who died from COVID -19 showed orchitis with extensive testicular cell damage.

Although the new findings are limited to hamsters, the scientists believe that long-term follow-up of the sperm count and sex hormone profile of recovered male COVID-19 patients is warranted.

Edited by Felipe Espinosa Wang.