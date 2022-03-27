COVID-19 cases are on the rise around the world. Is the US ready for the next wave?

By Mike Stobbe Associated Press

As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are keeping an eye on a possible new spike in cases in the United States, wondering how long it will take to detect it.

Despite improvements in disease surveillance over the past two years, they say, some recent developments do not bode well:

As more people undergo rapid COVID-19 tests at home, fewer people take the benchmark tests the government relies on for case count.

for case count. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will soon use fewer labs to look for new variants.

Health officials are increasingly focused on hospital admissions, which rise only when a surge hits.

The sewage monitoring program remains a difficult task that cannot yet be counted on to obtain the data necessary to understand the next surges.

White House officials say the government is running out of funds for vaccines, treatments and tests.

“We are not in a great situation”Jennifer Nuzzo, a Brown University researcher on the pandemic, said.

Scientists acknowledge that the widespread availability of vaccines and treatments puts the country in a better situation than when the pandemic began, and that surveillance has come a long way.

For example, this week scientists touted a six-month program that tracks international travelers who fly into four US airports. The genetic tests carried out allowed to detect a variant of the coronavirus – the descendant of the omicron known as BA.2 – seven days before any other detection registered in the United States.

More good news: cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the US have been declining for weeks.

But the situation is different elsewhere. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this week that the number of new coronavirus cases has increased two weeks in a row around the world, probably because COVID-19 prevention measures have been discontinued in many countries and because BA.2 spreads more easily.

Some public health experts aren’t sure what this means for the United States.

According to the CDC,a BA.2 accounts for a growing share of cases in the United States: more than a third nationally and more than half in the Northeast. Small increases in overall case rates have been seen in New York, and in hospital admissions in New England.

However, some of the northern US states with the highest rates of BA.2 have some of the lowest case rates, said Katriona Shea of ​​Pennsylvania State University.

Dr. James Musser, an infectious disease specialist at Houston Methodist, called the national data on BA.2 cases “murky.” “What we really need is as much real-time data as possible … to inform decisions,” he added.

This is what COVID-19 trackers are seeing and what scientists are concerned about.

Test scores

Accounts of test results have been the basis for understanding the spread of the coronavirus since the beginning, but they have always been flawed.

At first, only sick people were tested, meaning case counts didn’t include people who didn’t have symptoms or couldn’t get tested.

Home test kits became available last year, and demand skyrocketed when the omicron surge hit. But many people who test at home do not report the results to anyone. Nor do health agencies try to collect them.

Mara Aspinall, CEO of an Arizona-based consulting firm that tracks COVID-19 testing trends, estimates that in January and February, there were an average of eight to nine million rapid home tests per day, between four and six times the number of PCR tests.

“The case figures do not reflect reality as much as before”Nuzzo said.

On the hunt for variants

As of early 2021, the United States was far behind other countries in using genetic testing to look for viral mutations of concern.

A year ago, the CDC signed agreements with 10 large laboratories to carry out this genomic sequencing. The agency will reduce that program to three laboratories in the next two months.

The weekly volume of streams made through contracts was much higher during the December and January omicron wave, when more people were tested, and has already dropped to about 35,000. By late spring, it will be reduced to 10,000, though CDC officials say contracts allow volumes to be increased beyond 20,000 if needed.

Outside experts expressed concern.

“It is a very important reduction of our surveillance system and baseline intelligence for tracking what’s out there,” said Bronwyn MacInnis, director of pathogen genomic surveillance at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

Wastewater monitoring

An evolving surveillance system looks for signs of coronavirus in wastewater, which could pick up budding infections.

Researchers have linked sewage samples to the number of positive COVID-19 tests a week later, suggesting that health officials could get an early look at infection trends.

Marseille firefighters draw samples of sewage at a nursing home in Marseille, southern France, on Thursday, January 14, 2021 to track concentrations of COVID-19 and the highly contagious variant discovered in Britain. Daniel Cole/AP

Some health departments have also used the wastewater to look for variants. New York City, for example, detected signs of the omicron variant in a sample taken on November 21, about 10 days before the first US case was reported.

But experts point out that the system does not cover the entire country. It also does not distinguish who is infected.

“It is a really important and promising strategy, definitely. But its ultimate value is probably not yet understood,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, chief health officer for Seattle/King County, Washington.

Hospital data

Last month, the CDC outlined a new set of measures to decide whether to lift the rules on wearing masks, focusing less on positive test results and more on hospitals.

Hospital admissions are a lagging indicator, as a week or more may elapse between infection and hospitalization. But several researchers believe the change is appropriate. They claim that hospital data is more reliable and easier to interpret than case counts.

In addition, the lag is not as long as one might think. Some studies have suggested that many people wait to get tested. And when they finally do, the results aren’t always immediate.

Spencer Fox, a data scientist at the University of Texas who is part of a group using hospital and cell phone data to forecast COVID-19 for Austin, said “hospital admissions were the best sign” for an increase that the test results.

However, there is concern about future hospital data.

If the federal government lifts its declaration of a public health emergency, officials will lose the ability to force hospitals to report COVID-19 data, as a group of former CDC directors recently wrote. They urged Congress to pass legislation that would provide lasting authorities “so that we don’t risk flying blind as health threats emerge.”