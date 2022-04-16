COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again in the US – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK – Once again, the United States is headed toward what could be another spike in COVID-19, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

A big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain will grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.

No one expects a peak as high as the last one, when the Omicron, the contagious version of the coronavirus hit the population.

But experts warn that the next wave, caused by a mutant called BA.2 that is thought to be 30% more contagious, will spread across the country. They worry that hospitalizations, already rising in some parts of the Northeast, will rise in a growing number of states in the coming weeks. And the wave of cases will be bigger than it seems, they say, because the reported numbers are lower than the real thing as more people test at home without reporting their infections or skip testing altogether.

At the height of Omicron’s previous surge, reported daily cases reached into the hundreds of thousands. Through Thursday, the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases rose to 39,521, up from 30,724 two weeks earlier, according to Johns Hopkins data compiled by The Associated Press.

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said the numbers are likely to keep growing until the surge reaches about a quarter of the height of the latest “monster.” BA.2 may well have the same effect in the US as in Israel, where he created a “bump” in chart measurement cases, he said.

Keeping the rise somewhat in check, experts say, is a higher level of immunity in the US from past vaccinations or infections compared to earlier in the winter.

But Ray said the US could end up looking like Europe, where the increase in BA.2 was “substantial” in some places that had comparable levels of immunity. “We could have a substantial increase here,” he said.

Both experts said that BA.2 will move around the country gradually. The Northeast has been the hardest hit so far, with more than 90% of new infections caused by BA.2 in the past week compared to 86% nationally. As of Thursday, the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the past 14 days were in Vermont, Rhode Island, Alaska, New York and Massachusetts. In Washington, DC, which also ranks in the top 10 for new case rates, Howard University announced it would move most undergraduate classes online for the rest of the semester due to “an increase significant in COVID-19 positivity” in the district and on campus.

Some states, such as Rhode Island and New Hampshire, saw average daily new cases increase by more than 100% in two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

In New Hampshire, the surge in cases comes two weeks after the closure of all 11 state-run vaccination sites, and some advocates are pushing the governor to change course.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Health, said the metric they are most focused on right now is hospitalizations, which remain relatively low. About 55 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, compared to more than 600 at one point in the pandemic.

Officials credit the high vaccination rates. State statistics show that 99% of Rhode Island adults are at least partially vaccinated and 48% have received the booster dose that scientists say is key to protecting against serious illness with Omicron.

Vermont also has relatively high levels of vaccination and fewer patients in the hospital than during the height of Omicron’s first wave. But Dr. Mark Levine, the health commissioner there, said hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units were up slightly, though deaths were not up.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that new hospital admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 increased slightly in New England and the New York region.

On the West Coast, modelers at Oregon Health and Science University project a slight increase in hospitalizations over the next two months in that state, where cases have also risen sharply.

As the wave moves across the country, experts said states with low vaccination rates may face far more infections and severe cases that end up in the hospital.

Ray said government leaders need to be careful to strike the right tone when talking to people about how to protect themselves and others after COVID-19 restrictions have been largely lifted. Philadelphia recently became the first major US city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after a sharp rise in infections. But Levine of Vermont said there are no plans to bring back any of the restrictions that were previously put in place during the pandemic.

“It’s going to be difficult to institute restrictive and draconian measures,” Ray said. “Fortunately, we have some tools that we can use to mitigate the risk. So I hope leaders emphasize the importance of people looking at the numbers,” be aware of the risks, and consider taking precautions like wearing masks and getting vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.

Lynne Richmond, a 59-year-old breast cancer survivor who lives in Silver Spring, Md., said she plans to get her second booster and continue to wear her mask in public as cases rise in her state and in nearby Washington. , DC

“I never really stopped wearing my mask… I’ve been ultra vigilant,” he said. “I feel like I’ve come this far; I don’t want to get COVID-19.”

At the 250-bed New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, staff are still wearing masks and social distancing. Veterans are allowed limited excursions to places like a vintage race car museum and restaurants where they can have a separate room and service personnel are covered up.

Surveillance is a good strategy, experts said, because the coronavirus constantly throws up roadblocks. One of the latest: Even more contagious subvariants of BA.2 found in New York State, known as BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1. And scientists warn that new and potentially dangerous variants could emerge at any time.

“We should not think that the pandemic is over,” Topol said. “We still have to keep our guard up.”