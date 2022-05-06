COVID-19 Cases in Massachusetts Schools Continue to Rise – NBC Boston

COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools have more than doubled in the last week.

This is definitely worrying news for parents, students, and school staff.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the new numbers Thursday, showing more than 10,000 positive tests in schools across the state.

Breaking it down, that’s about 8,000 students and 2,600 staff members, more than double the previous weekly average for the past two weeks.

The largest number of cases is in the Boston Public Schools, followed by Newton, Pittsfield, Worcester, Springfield and Framingham.

The K-12 mask mandate was lifted in late February and most districts made wearing masks optional.

But Boston Public Schools, which tops the list, continues to require masks for students and staff, and is obviously the largest district as well.

It’s important to note that these numbers come two weeks after the April break, a time when families travel and attend social events, and when we typically see spikes in cases in school communities.

The good news is that students tend to continue to have milder symptoms or no symptoms at all.