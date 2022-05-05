COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Los Angeles County – NBC Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County public health director said Wednesday that she stands in solidarity with people tired of calls for masks and caution against the spread of COVID-19, but with cases rising and new variants emerging, she said that it would be a “mistake” to abandon all precautions.

“I know that almost everyone is tired of the pandemic, tired of wearing a mask and exhausted trying to deal with the uncertainty and the ever-changing orientation,” Bárbara Ferrer told reporters during an online briefing on Wednesday. It is very tempting to minimize the impact of the virus to support our desire to return to our pre-pandemic lives.”

“Unfortunately, I think that would be a mistake that would make it more difficult for us to adopt strategies that extend protections while minimizing disruptions. There remain sensible steps we can take to reduce risk and prevent serious illness and death for the most vulnerable,” he added.

He again urged residents to wear masks when in crowded settings, even if they are not required to. He also pushed again for people to get vaccinated and booster shots, and to stay home if they feel sick.

Ferrer reported another 2,484 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, reiterating that the daily average of new infections in the county has increased by 200% in the last month.

The surge has yet to translate into increases in hospitalizations and deaths, according to state figures. There were 248 patients with positive COVID-19 cases in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up slightly from 236 on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County health officials urged employers Monday to use a “common sense strategy” to combat COVID-19 in light of the growing spread of the virus.

Of those patients, 27 were being treated in intensive care, up from 22 daily earlier.

Ferrer reported five more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 2.2%, slightly higher than previous days but still low overall.

The seven-day average daily rate of new cases in the county was 21 per 100,000 residents, up from 17 per 100,000 a week ago.

He noted that the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 and its derivatives now account for 96% of all local COVID infections that underwent special testing to identify variants. BA.2 is a subvariant of the Omicron strain of the virus that caused a sharp increase in cases during the winter months. The county, however, is already seeing a growing number of cases identified as BA.2.12.1, which is an offshoot of BA.2. That branch now accounts for 8% of the county’s tested cases, he said.

Coronavirus hospitalizations of minors are on the rise across the United States. Details in the video.

The county is also monitoring the progress of two variants most blamed for increasing case numbers in South Africa — BA.4 and BA.5. Ferrer said only one case of BA.4 has been detected in the county and no strains of BA.5 have been identified.

Ferrer offered a reminder that while indoor mask mandates have been lifted in most settings, masks are still required in health care facilities, homeless shelters, skilled nursing facilities, aboard transit vehicles, and at transportation hubs such as airports.

He admitted that enforcement of the masking rule at airports is challenging, though he noted that inspectors who recently visited Los Angeles International Airport found that most employees were adhering to the rule.

“I think it’s more difficult for disembarking passengers to understand the rules in Los Angeles County,” he said. “I am very confident that as the messages continue, people will become more comfortable with the fact that they need to put on their masks once they enter the terminal areas.”