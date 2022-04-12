COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Los Angeles County – NBC Los Angeles

Daily numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and while the number of hospitalizations remains low, health officials said Monday they fear an eventual surge in patient volume if past pandemic patterns continue.

According to the county Public Health Department, every day the number of COVID-19 infections increased by an average of 3.1% per day over the past week. During the last seven days, the county reported an average of 960 new cases per day, an increase of 23% from the previous seven days.

The rise in cases has been attributed to the increasing spread of the infectious BA.2 subvariant of the virus, which is an offshoot of the Omicron variant, which fueled a winter surge in infections.

County health officials noted that the average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus remains relatively low, at 1% as of Monday, but the rate has increased slightly over the past week.

The number of positive COVID-19 patients in county hospitals also remains low: 265 according to state figures, including 38 treated in intensive care.

But officials noted that, traditionally, during the pandemic, increases in hospitalizations tend to occur within weeks of a spike in the number of infections, followed by a spike in deaths.

That pattern is already being seen in other parts of the country, including New York City. Philadelphia health officials announced this week that they were reinstating an indoor mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

“The evidence is becoming increasingly clear that, given the current state of vaccines and the reality of a mutating virus, some of us will need to boost our immune systems a couple of times during the year to be optimally protected,” the statement said. Director of Public Health, Bárbara Ferrer, in a statement.

“This includes those infected with Ómicron during the winter, since natural immunity against SARS-CoV-2 also decreases over time,” Ferrer pointed out.

“As we celebrate spring break, let’s do everything we can to make use of the powerful tools available — vaccines, boosters, tests and face coverings — to keep ourselves and those most vulnerable to serious illness as safe as possible.” , he added.

According to the county, which no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on weekends, a total of 2,875 new infections were confirmed between Saturday and Monday, giving the county a cumulative pandemic total of 2,846,303. A total of 38 virus-related deaths were reported during the three-day period, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 31,807.

Ferrer reported last week that BA.2 accounted for 47% of all cases in the county that underwent specialized testing to identify COVID-19 variants, but said the percentage is likely higher as the data reflects cases from two weeks ago.

During the previous week, BA.2 accounted for just 32% of infections, down from 16% the previous week.