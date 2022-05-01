COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Los Angeles County Schools – NBC Los Angeles

Spring break appears to have caused a jump in COVID-19 cases among students and school staff, with both the number of new cases and the rate of positive tests increasing, according to the latest data, county health officials said. .

According to the county Public Health Department, there were 1,842 positive COVID-19 tests among the 529,000 administered during the week ending Friday, which translates to a 0.35% test positivity rate. This compares with 844 positive tests out of 450,000 during the week ending April 8, for a test positivity rate of 0.19%.

School-related outbreaks increased slightly to 13 for the week ending Saturday. That was an increase of 11 for the week ending April 9.

“As people return from spring break and celebrate the holidays, the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant is contributing to the increase in cases and outbreaks throughout the county,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.

“Those who have had a recent exposure to an infected individual should be carefully monitored for any signs of illness. If they are asymptomatic, they are not required to quarantine as long as they wear a mask when indoors with others for 10 days after their last exposure and get tested as soon as possible. This is particularly important in work and school settings, where people are often in close contact with one another for extended periods of time. These simple steps reduce unnecessary risk to everyone and can break the chain of transmission.”

County officials said there are 744 school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned for May.

The county reported 1,686 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative pandemic total to 2,867,415. Another 10 deaths were also reported, bringing the total number to 31,951.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 1.7% as of Wednesday.

The number of positive COVID-19 patients at county hospitals remained relatively flat, at 235, up slightly from 232 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 28 were being treated in intensive care, up from 25 the day before.