COVID-19 cases rise in China; border Shenzhen and Shanghai

China’s government responded to a surge in coronavirus infections on Sunday by closing its southern business hub, Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people, and restricted access to Shanghai by suspending bus service.

Everyone in Shenzhen, a financial and technology hub that borders Hong Kong, will undergo three rounds of testing after 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday. All businesses except those supplying food, fuel and other necessities have been ordered to close or work from home.

This recent wave of infections from China is low compared to other countries and Hong Kong, which reported more than 32,000 on Sunday. But the Chinese authorities are applying a “zero tolerance” strategy and have locked down entire cities to find and isolate all infected people.

Shenzhen is home to some of China’s biggest companies, including telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Ltd., electric car brand BYD Auto, insurer Ping An Insurance Co. and Tencent Holding, operator of the popular WeChat messaging service.

On the mainland, the government reported 1,938 new cases — triple the number on Saturday — and some 1,412 cases from this cluster were in northeastern Jilin province, where the industrial metropolis of Changchun was locked down on Friday and quarantined. people.

China, where the first coronavirus cases were detected in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, has reported a total of 4,636 deaths and 115,466 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

In Shanghai, China’s most populous city with 24 million people, the number of cases in the recent wave rose by 15 to 432.

The city government asked the public not to go out unless necessary. Intercity bus service has been suspended since Sunday.