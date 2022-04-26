COVID-19 Cases Rise in Los Angeles County with the BA.2 Variant – NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County recorded 4,690 new cases of COVID-19 in the past three days, along with 16 new deaths. Health officials highlighted on Monday that the increases in the average number of daily cases are attributed to the infectious subvariant BA.2 of the virus.

According to the county Public Health Department, the county averaged 1,553 new COVID cases per day for the past seven days, up from 960 two weeks ago.

So far, however, the increased transmission of the virus has not translated into big jumps in hospitalizations.

According to state figures, there were 230 positive COVID-19 patients in county hospitals as of Monday, up from 12 the day before. Of those patients, 27 were being treated in intensive care, the same as on Sunday.

Patient totals have stabilized at a relatively low number after a major drop from last winter’s peak in mid-January.

The 4,690 new cases reported for Saturday, Sunday and Monday bring the cumulative total for the entire pandemic to 2,864,284. The county no longer reports case numbers on weekends.

The 16 new deaths gave the county a total death toll of 31,938.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 1.4% as of Monday.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer stressed again that the county continues to see increased transmission of COVID-19, and the infectious subvariant BA.2 of the virus continues to spread, now accounting for 84% of all local cases reported. undergo special tests to identify variants.

Experts say that cases of COVID-19 have increased again.

A pair of BA.2 offshoot “sublineages” have also now been identified, one of which has already been linked to a “significant spread” of cases in parts of New York.

“As the more infectious BA.2 dominates and contributes to the increase in cases in LA County, residents are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and catch up if they are not up to date on their immunizations.”

“Those recently infected with Omicron should consider getting vaccinated or boosted three months after their COVID-19 infection, as natural immunity is likely to have waned. With recurring reports of new variants of concern, including sublineages of BA.2, we are relieved that currently approved vaccines protect the vaccinated person and those around the vaccinated individual from serious disease,” Ferrer said in a statement. Monday.