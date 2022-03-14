COVID-19 causes strange results in some children

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight-year-old Brooklynn Chiles fidgets in her hospital bed as she waits for a nurse at Children’s National Hospital. The white paper beneath her crumples as she moves to look at the medical items in the room. She has had the coronavirus three times, and no one can understand why.

Brooklynn is lucky, more or less. Each time he has tested positive, she has suffered no overt symptoms. But her father, Rodney, contracted the virus, possibly from her, when he tested positive in September, and died from it.

Her mother, Danielle, is dreading an upcoming fight, fearing that her daughter will become seriously ill even though she has been vaccinated.

“Every time, I think: Am I going to go through this with her too?” he said, sitting down on a plastic chair wedged in the corner. “Is this the moment I lose everyone?”

Among the puzzling results of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 6 million people worldwide since it first emerged in 2019, are the symptoms suffered by children.

More than 12.7 million children in the US alone have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The virus does not usually affect children as severely as it does adults.

But, as with some adults, there are still strange results. Some young people suffer from unexplained symptoms long after the virus is gone, often referred to as prolonged COVID. Others get reinfected. Some seem to recover just fine, only to be struck down later by a mysterious condition that causes severe organ swelling.

And all of that can add up to mourning loved ones killed by the virus and other disruptions to a normal childhood.

Doctors at Children’s National and many other hospitals that receive money from the National Institutes of Health are studying the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children.

The ultimate goal is to assess the impact on children’s overall health and development, both physically and mentally, and to discover how their still-developing immune systems respond to the virus to learn why some do well and others don’t.

Children’s has about 200 children up to age 21 enrolled in the study over three years, and gets about two new patients each week. The study involves children who have tested positive and those who have not, such as siblings of sick children. Subjects range from having no symptoms to requiring life support in intensive care. On their first visit, participants receive a full day of testing, including an ultrasound of the heart, blood tests, and pulmonary function tests.

Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, who is leading the study, said her main goal is to define the myriad of complications children can have after COVID-19 and how common those complications are.

Brooklynn is a subject of study. So is 3-year-old Alyssa Carpenter, who has had COVID-19 twice and has strange fevers that flare up unexpectedly and other unusual symptoms. Her feet sometimes turn bright red and itch with pain. She or he will lie down and point his or her little finger at her breast and say, “It hurts.”

Her parents, Tara and Tyson Carpenter, have two other daughters, Audrey, 5, and Hailey, 9, who is on the autism spectrum. Like many parents, the pandemic has been a nightmare of missed school, unproductive work, restrictions and confusion. But on top of all the anxiety many parents feel is concern for their young child. They don’t know how to help her.

“It was super frustrating,” says Tara Carpenter, who is quick to add that no one is to blame. “We are trying to find answers for our son and nobody could give us any. And it was really frustrating.”

Alyssa moaned in pain from her burning red feet or moaned silently. She developed a fever, but she suffered no other symptoms and was sent home from school for days, ruining Carpenter’s work week. But then, in ballet class, her in her pink tights and tutu, she seemed totally normal.

In the last few months, the symptoms have started to subside and it is bringing some relief to the family.

“After the fact, what do we do about it?” asks Tara Carpenter. “We do not know. We literally don’t know.”

For some families in the study, the child suffering from prolonged COVID is the easiest during hospital visits.

On a recent day, another family discovers that it is the older sister, Charlie, who is in tears because she doesn’t want her blood drawn, while the younger sister, Lexie, used to being prodded by nurses and doctors, climbs in. to the table. The family dynamic of COVID-19 is difficult: the sibling with the disease may receive more attention, which can create problems for the others. Exhausted parents struggle to know how to help all of their children.

At their checkups, children receive complete medical checkups. They also receive a full psychological evaluation, led by Dr. Linda Herbert.

Herbert questions children about fatigue, sleep, pain, anxiety, depression, and peer relationships. Do you have memory problems? Are they having a hard time keeping things in their brains?

“There is this constellation of symptoms,” he said. “Some kids are incredibly anxious about getting COVID again.”

He said psychological symptoms are among the most common, and it’s not just children with COVID-19, it’s also their siblings and parents.

Danielle Chiles feels the stress. She is a single mother who works full time, she is grieving the loss of her partner and tries not to appear too depressed in front of her daughter. Her decision to enroll her daughter Brooklynn in the study was motivated by wanting to draw attention to the need for vaccines, particularly in the black community.

“My baby keeps getting it,” she said. “Can’t the people around us try to protect her?”

Brooklynn groans when she hears they have to draw her blood: “Do you have to?”

“Yes, baby,” says the nurse. “It’s so we can figure this all out.”

“If her dad was here, he’d take her to Dave & Busters after this,” Chiles says, before lowering her voice so her daughter can’t hear what she’s going to say. Her husband, Rodney Chiles, was not vaccinated.

I had doubts, like many, about the vaccine and was waiting to receive it. Shortly after Brooklynn tested positive during the delta variation run, she began to feel unwell and went downhill quickly. Chiles also had pre-existing conditions that hastened her death. She was 42 years old.

“And then he called us on a Sunday. He was like, ‘They’re about to intubate me because I can’t hold my oxygen.’ And I love you all and Brooklynn, forgive me,’” he said. It was the last time he spoke to them before he died.

“I’ll tell you something,” says Danielle Chiles. “The only reason I’m still here is because I have a son.”

On school days, Chiles picks up Brooklynn from the Rocketship Rise Academy public charter school in southeastern Washington. They walk hand in hand to the car for a short walk before she goes back to work for a non-profit organization.

One recent day after school, while Chiles had a Zoom meeting in her bedroom office, Brooklynn ate popcorn and talked about how she and her dad bought her mom a pair of sneakers and balloons last year at the Mother’s Day. They forgot her mother’s shoe size and had to go home and check the size. She laughs as she tells it.

In her room, there is a large picture of her and her father, although now she usually sleeps in bed with her mother.

“Even though the kids are not that sick, they are losing,” Chiles said. “They are losing their parents, social lives, whole years. Yes, children are resistant, but they cannot continue like this. No one is that tough.”