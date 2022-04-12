COVID-19: Chile will open land borders from May 1 | Coronavirus | D.W.

The Chilean Government announced this Sunday (04.10.2022) the total opening of land borders as of May 1 after having left behind the peak of COVID-19 infections derived from the omicron variant and registering an improvement in the epidemiological situation at the nationwide in recent weeks.

The Ministries of the Interior, Foreign Affairs and Health reported in a statement that the measures that will be taken to promote the opening will be detailed on April 12 in the daily report on the progress of the pandemic in Chile, which to date registers 3.5 million of cases and almost 57,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The Chilean authorities reiterated the “full validity of the general rules that regulate entry into the country through the different border crossings.”

Chile closed its borders in April 2021, when it was going through a second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections that put the health system on the ropes, partially opening them at the end of the year at some land and air points, with entrances conditioned to the compliance with sanitary measures.

The South American nation has carried out one of the most successful vaccination processes in the world, reaching more than 91.8% of the population with two doses and almost 14 of the 19 million inhabitants of the country with an additional injection.

From next April 14, the use of masks will not be mandatory outdoors in regions where the health risk is low or medium, one of the most anticipated measures in the country and which is part of the new strategy to face the pandemic. .

loves (efe, afp)