Covid-19: China orders the confinement of the Shanghai megacity due to the increase in cases

China has ordered the largest quarantine it has had for an entire city since the covid-19 pandemic began in that country more than two years ago.

The city of Shanghai, 25 million inhabitantswill be under confinement in two stages for nine days, a period in which the authorities will carry out covid-19 tests on each person.

As a major financial hub, the city has battled a new wave of infections over the past month, even though the number of cases is not high by some international standards.

Until now, authorities have resisted quarantining the entire city to avoid destabilizing the economy.

