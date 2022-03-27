Covid-19: China orders the confinement of the Shanghai megacity due to the increase in cases

Drafting

BBC News World

1 hour

image source, Reuters

China has ordered the largest quarantine it has had for an entire city since the covid-19 pandemic began in that country more than two years ago.

The city of Shanghai, 25 million inhabitantswill be under confinement in two stages for nine days, a period in which the authorities will carry out covid-19 tests on each person.

As a major financial hub, the city has battled a new wave of infections over the past month, even though the number of cases is not high by some international standards.

Until now, authorities have resisted quarantining the entire city to avoid destabilizing the economy.

But after Saturday recorded its highest daily number of cases Since the pandemic began, the authorities seem to have changed course.

There were 2,631 new asymptomatic cases, accounting for nearly 60% of China’s total new asymptomatic cases on Saturday alone, and another 47 new cases with symptoms.

The city divided in two

The confinement will be carried out in two stages, with restrictions on the east side of the city from this Monday until April 1, and in the West Side from April 1 to 5.

Public transport will be suspended and businesses and factories will have to stop operations or work remotely, officials said.

image source, Reuters Caption, The authorities installed partition barriers in the city to control the lockdowns.

The city government posted the instructions on its WeChat account, asking the public to “support, understand and cooperate with the city’s epidemic prevention and control work”.

Other lockdowns during the pandemic have affected entire Chinese provinces, though people are often still allowed to travel within those regions.

But Shanghai, due to its high population density, is the largest entire city ever placed under quarantine till the date.

It is the commercial capital of China and, by some estimates, the country’s largest city.

But now it is one of the hardest-hit areas as China struggles to contain a resurgence of the variant ormicronleading to a large increase in new cases.

Officials have so far said that the port and financial center in eastern China must continue to function for the good of the economy.

The staggered approach to this lockdown means that half of the city will remain active.

image source, Reuters Caption, All Shanghai residents must undergo a covid-19 test.

Millions of residents in other Chinese cities have been subjected to citywide restrictions, often after a relatively small number of Covid-19 cases.

The “zero covid” policy

The recent increase in cases in China, although small compared to some countries, is a significant challenge for the “zero covid” strategy that China has undertaken.

The government orders Quick lockdowns and aggressive restrictions to contain any outbreaks.

The policy sets China apart from most other countries trying to live with the virus.

But the higher transmissibility and lighter nature of the omicron variant has raised questions about whether the current strategy is sustainable in the long term.

Some Shanghai residents have complained about endless cycles of testssuggesting that the cost of the “zero covid” policy has become too high.