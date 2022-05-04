Covid-19: Could we have prevented 98% of deaths from covid-19? | future planet

In September 2019, the first report of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) described in unambiguous terms the situation we were facing: “If the saying is true that ‘the past is the prologue of the future’, we are facing a very real threat of a sudden, extremely deadly pandemic”. According to its experts, between 2011 and 2018 the world had experienced 1,483 epidemic outbreaks in 172 countries. It was only a matter of time before any of these outbreaks escalated.

The GPMB report – a joint initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank – said something else: “The world needs to proactively establish the necessary systems and commitments to detect and control possible epidemiological outbreaks. Such acts of preparation constitute a global public good (…)”.

Two years and nearly 20 million deaths later, the international community wishes it had paid more attention to the warnings of these experts. The pandemic triggered by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been a violent reminder of the need to have a system that allows us to prevent, mitigate and respond to systemic health crises. A “global public good” to avoid personal and economic evils infinitely more onerous than the cost of preparation.

International philanthropist Bill Gates has made this a personal priority. your new book How to prevent the next pandemic – published this week in English – starts from a simple principle: “Outbreaks are inevitable, but pandemics are optional.” In his opinion, a good surveillance and rapid reaction system, aimed at stopping the expansion of an outbreak within its first hundred days, would have saved humanity 98% of the deaths caused by covid-19 and the extraordinary economic disruption. and social that this disease has generated.

Bill Gates’ new book, ‘How to Prevent the Next Pandemic’ – published this week in English – starts from a simple principle: “Outbreaks are inevitable, but pandemics are optional”.

Infectious diseases are one of the main risks we face, but not the only one. Chernobyl and Fukushima confronted the world with the risks of major nuclear accidents, a possibility that the war in Ukraine has tragically reactivated. the so-called accidents technological – derived from chemical catastrophes, for example – caused 65,000 fatalities between 2009 and 2018. And we are all witnesses to the alarming proliferation of extreme natural shocks, derived largely from the acceleration of global warming. A conservative estimate from the World Meteorological Organization puts the number of such events between 1970 and 2019 at 11,000, with a total cost of two million human lives and 3.42 billion euros. 60% of these episodes have taken place in the last two decades.

The nature, scope and location of these health risks are very different, but their solution is not so, fortunately. Good preparedness and response systems incorporate a number of common elements that make it possible to deal with a variety of health threats. At the Barcelona Institute for Global Health we have coined an acronym that incorporates the different pieces of this machinery. Its about PR Model3: Prevention, Response, Recovery and Resilience. A linked logic that begins with the identification and calibration of potential risks and leads to the establishment and strengthening of surveillance and control strategies, capacity building and the construction of physical and legal infrastructures to respond and prevent according to scientific evidence. .

Good preparedness and response systems incorporate a number of common elements to deal with a diversity of health threats… we call it Model PR3: Prevention, Response, Recovery and Resilience.

How much of this theoretical model was applied during the pandemic? On the one hand, the international community demonstrated an unprecedented capacity to collaborate in the scientific and technological fields, generating in record time a battery of diagnoses, treatments and vaccines that have been essential in the fight against covid-19. The response has demonstrated the possibilities of epidemiological intelligence at the service of the common interest, with sophisticated monitoring and prediction systems to anticipate changes. However, we have also confirmed the long road ahead when it comes to integrating quality information into decision-making processes.

In part, the problem lies in flaws in the data collection and transmission systems. In part, in a public debate weighed down by uncertainties, misinformation and the electoral vulnerability of decision makers. From the first moment, when governments failed to gauge the true risk we were facing, the so-called “infodemic” has become one of the most devastating consequences of this pandemic and a major challenge for the prevention of new systemic crises.

The so-called “infodemic” has become one of the most devastating consequences of this pandemic and a major challenge for the prevention of new systemic crises

If human lives are not reason enough to establish better preparation systems, perhaps economic arguments will help. The scientific literature has justified for years the profitability of this investment with respect to the terrifying direct and indirect costs of emergencies, but covid-19 has broken all standards. Even today, when much of the planet sees the light at the end of the viral tunnel, the cost of the pandemic for the global economy will be 11.9 trillion euros until 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund. These dizzying amounts must be compared with the cost of some effective prevention measures, such as the Group for Mobilization and Response to Epidemic Crises proposed by Bill Gates: some 950 million euros per year to finance a team of 3,000 professionals under the command of the WHO .

Many of these arguments and lessons are at the base of the preparedness and response effort for the future. During the last 18 months, public and private initiatives have proliferated that seek to strengthen the capacities of governments and regions in this area. The EU recently created the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), a body called to coordinate and multiply the capacities of the Member States. The United States has a similar agency (BARDA). And epidemiological surveillance resources have been reinforced in Africa, through the African CDC, and in Latin America with the creation of the new Ibero-American Epidemiological Observatory. All of them will contribute and benefit, in turn, from the new hub for intelligence on pandemics and epidemics, based in Berlin.

Not only governments have taken the initiative. The Global Fund against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has established the strengthening of primary health systems as a priority objective, after verifying that, in regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, the greatest damage from covid-19 came from the distortion programs such as basic childhood vaccination against infectious diseases or malaria prevention. For its part, the US Futures Market Trading Commission is analyzing the possibility of adapting its rules to facilitate risk prediction and adapt financial products accordingly. And it is easy to imagine the earthquake that this crisis has caused in the insurance markets, which will operate after the pandemic in a world with a completely different perception of risks.

The reality is that the system required by the global preparedness and response model can greatly benefit from the institutional and legal architecture developed since the beginning of this century. On it, it is possible to build, for example, solid and agile epidemiological surveillance systems. Clinical trials can be guaranteed where they are needed, not just where scientific and financial resources are concentrated. Or decentralize pharmaceutical production capacity to avoid the obscene accumulation of treatments and vaccines in a few hands, as we have seen during these months. The reconsideration of the inoperative international model of intellectual property is also a way of preventing new crises.

Investing “in time of peace” is what ensures that surveillance and response systems are finely tuned when times get tough

None of this will be possible without sustaining the political and financial tension created during covid-19. The risk is that the penultimate crisis – a war, inflation – displaces the previous one, dragging down wills and resources. Investing “in peacetime” is what ensures surveillance and response systems are perfectly fine-tuned when times get tough. And the speed with which we respond determines the caliber of personal and economic tragedies we face. This implies establishing good coordination mechanisms in different sectors and levels of public administration, capable of offering fair and clear responses to the direct and indirect effects of the crisis.

A simple way to look at this matter is to go back to the middle of 2019 and think about what we would have done if we had known what was coming. Today we have that information, as well as the certainty that the next crisis is only a matter of time. The question is what will we do differently?

Antimicrobial resistance: the next emergency is here

Russia and Ukraine today have few things in common. One of them, however, has become a matter of concern for the international scientific community. These two countries concentrate alarmingly high levels of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis. Decades of healthcare neglect, irregular access to drugs and the proliferation of related diseases such as HIV have increased the risk of these populations for themselves and for those places where they settle.

Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, which affects close to half a million people around the world, is part of the ongoing battle against antibiotic resistance. The abuse and misuse of these drugs has reduced their effectiveness against infections, while the lack of financial incentives has hampered pharmaceutical research into new antibiotics. In the EU alone, drug resistance accounts for 25,000 deaths per year and 1.5 billion euros in associated costs. The threat extends to non-bacterial pathologies and major diseases of poverty such as malaria and HIV, whose treatments are increasingly vulnerable to this risk.

The response of experts to this growing crisis is not very different from what has been proposed for other similar threats: strengthening of surveillance systems, equitable and informed access to quality medicines, promotion of research in the public and private spheres , and infection prevention and control, such as vaccination. This emergency, they warn, is already a reality.

This article has been written with the collaboration of Elisabeth Cardis, Elizabeth Diago Navarro Y Clara Marin, from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal). The authors coordinate the international event The PR3 challenge: Preparedness and response in the era of systemic environmental and health criseswhich will be held on May 5 and 6, 2022 in Barcelona and Madrid.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.