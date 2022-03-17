COVID-19 deaths on the rise in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea set another daily record for COVID-19 deaths Thursday as health authorities reported more than 621,000 new cases amid a wave of the omicron variant, which has been worse than expected. it was feared and threatens to collapse a hospital system already at the limit.

The 429 confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours was almost 140 higher than the previous record, set on Tuesday. The number of fatalities could continue to rise in the coming weeks due to the intervals between infection, hospitalization and death.

The 621,266 new infections diagnosed by the health authorities were also a daily record that beat the previous one, the 400,624 the day before. This brought the national total of COVID-19 cases above 8.2 million, of which more than 7.4 million have been registered since the beginning of February.

The outbreak has been much larger than the government had anticipated, which maintains that omicron is nearing its peak. Authorities have tried to calm public fears amid concerns about an inadequate response to the crisis, saying the new variant is no deadlier than seasonal flu for those who are vaccinated, and less dangerous than delta. that hit the country in December and early January.

The per capita rate of deaths in the pandemic remains much lower in the country than in the United States or in many European nations, something that the authorities attribute to the high vaccination rate. More than 68% of South Koreans received the booster dose of the vaccine.

But some experts say health authorities clearly underestimated the effects of a larger-scale outbreak on hospital workers already exhausted after riding out the wave caused by delta. They criticize the government for sending the wrong message to the population by loosening social restrictions and communicating that ómicron caused mild symptoms of the disease.

The contagions could have been aggravated by the intense presidential campaign prior to last week’s elections, which also seemed to have reduced the political capacity to maintain a robust response to the outbreak.