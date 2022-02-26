COVID-19 deaths top 5,000 in San Diego County

San Diego County passed a disappointing mark as the number of deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed 5,000, according to the county health department’s weekly report.

Exceeding the 5,000 mark is a two-sided benchmark for the community.

Each loss ripples through the community, leaving holes in the collective social fabric that can never be repaired. And yet the statistics show that San Diego County, despite an additional 55 deaths added to the list this week, has managed to preserve life better than most places as the pandemic enters its third year.

In San Diego County, there have been 1,516 deaths per million inhabitants, a rate significantly lower than the 2,115 per million observed in California and the 2,841 per million registered in the entire country.

Each person on the list, said Dr. Jess Mandel, director of pulmonary and critical care at UC San Diego Health, represents a mountain of effort on the part of those tasked with caring for patients who have ended up in ICUs. medical centers throughout the region.

“Five thousand deaths, it’s almost impossible to get used to the idea,” Mandel said. “I think of the loss and the suffering, and I also think of the inspiration, the courage of the patients, the love and support of the families, the dedication of the people who care for them in those darkest hours of the pandemic. ”.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, chief public health officer for San Diego County, noted the milestone in her weekly written statement on COVID-19.

“Each death is tragic, and our condolences go out to the family and friends of all San Diegans who have lost their lives during this pandemic,” Wooten said. “Vaccination remains our best defense against COVID-19 and virus-related hospitalizations. I urge everyone who is not up to date on their vaccinations to get vaccinated.”

Recalling the details of those situations in which a patient failed to return home, especially those situations in which one tries to bring loved ones to the bedside in the last moments to say goodbye, can trigger traumatic reactions.

Health workers, especially those who have been working in units caring for COVID-19 patients for two years now, carry that burden to work on a daily basis, causing many to leave their chosen profession. Counselors will treat PTSD for these workers, whether they are nurses, doctors, or people who have cleaned rooms for many years.

“It is something that we are concerned about among ourselves and among our colleagues,” Mandel said. “We try to support each other, of course, but it’s difficult.”

The age range of the 5,002 COVID-19 deaths in San Diego County spans a wide swath from 10 to 106 years of age.

Number 5,000 is a 63-year-old man from East County who died on February 17. No information is available on the vaccination status of man. According to the county, 19 of the deceased were fully vaccinated and 36 were not.

Although the number of deaths continues to rise, San Diego County continues to see an improving trend in local transmission of the coronavirus, with daily new case totals below 1,000 for five of the past seven days.

The total census of confirmed and suspected hospitals was 584 across all non-military hospitals on Tuesday, and the total use of intensive care across all hospitals was 101, less than half the number seen in late January.

As observed throughout the pandemic, the region’s diverse community suffered more than the population as a whole.

While white residents make up nearly 50 percent of the total population, according to 2020 Census estimates, white residents accounted for 37.4 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

Black residents were much closer to parity, accounting for 4.7 percent of residents and 4.1 percent of deaths. Those of Hispanic and Latino origin are 34 percent of the population, and nearly 44 percent of deaths.