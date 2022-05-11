Covid 19: European authorities recommend eliminating the mandatory mask on board aircraft | Society

The mask is still one of the best ways to protect against the transmission of covid-19, but its use will no longer be mandatory in airports and on board flights. Putting on the face mask will become an individual decision, according to the latest update of the health security measures in air travel published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (AESA) and the European Center for the Prevention and Control of Diseases (ECDC). The change in the recommendation of both agencies will be effective from May 16.

The protocol update takes into account, they say, the latest advances in the fight against the pandemic, especially the high levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity, as well as the lifting of restrictions in more and more European countries. The masks will continue to be mandatory on flights that take off or land in destinations where they are used on public transport, according to the recommendations of these agencies. Airlines must inform passengers of the rules that apply to each flight.

The ECDC also recommends that vulnerable passengers continue to wear a mask, regardless of the rules, “ideally” an FFP2, which offers a higher level of protection than a surgical one.

“For passengers and air crews, this is a huge step forward in normalizing air travel. However, passengers must behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them. And a passenger who is coughing and sneezing should seriously consider wearing a face mask, for the peace of mind of those sitting nearby,” EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said in a statement.

distancing measures

Agencies continue to advise passengers to observe distancing measures indoors, including at the airport, whenever possible. But airport operators “should take a pragmatic approach to this”, say these two authorities, who give an example: they should avoid imposing distancing requirements if they are likely to lead to a bottleneck.

“Although the risks remain, we have seen that non-pharmaceutical interventions and vaccines have allowed our lives to begin to return to normal. Although the mandatory use of masks in all situations is no longer recommended, it is important to note that, along with physical distancing and good hand hygiene, it is one of the best methods to reduce transmission, “said the director. of the ECDC, Andrea Ammon, who stressed that the rules and requirements of the countries of departure and destination of the flights will be respected.

The agencies recommend that airlines maintain their passenger data collection systems, despite the fact that many countries no longer ask to fill out forms with information about where they are going to reside at the destination. They want this information to be available to public health authorities in case a new variant emerges.