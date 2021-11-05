Covid-19, from Trento to Bolzano the ‘bracelet’ to enter the markets only with the Green pass. Bozzarelli: “We aim for a regional strategy”

TRENTO. COVID-19 And Christmas markets: from Trento to Bolzano it points to disposable bracelet to certify possession of the Green pass. The news had already been announced in recent days by the president of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano Arno Kompatscher (Here Article) regarding the five Markets traditional of Bolzano, Merano, Bressanone, Sterzing And Brunico and for all the Christmas Markets they have more than 5 stands.

But the idea is also liked by Trento, where the markets will open their doors on November 20 (Here Article). “In this phase – explains the councilor for tourism of the capital Elisabetta Bozzarelli – we are thinking about organizational methods, foreseeing the possibility that this bracelet has regional significance“. In a nutshell: if the Green pass in Trento and during the day we move for example to Bolzano, says the councilor, it could be provided to tourists And citizens the same bracelet, so as to coordinate with the South Tyrolean markets and facilitate the entry procedures.

“This way yes it would make life easier to all – concludes the councilor Blocks – both to the community and welcomes both ai tourists and ai citizens who want to access the local markets “. Before you can access the spaces where they will come set up the houses, in South Tyrol le new provisions provide, after delivery of the disposable bracelet, of the sample checks. Before then to be able to consume foods And drinks, the bracelet will also be checked by stand holders.