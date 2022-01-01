Health

COVID-19 – Further measures to contain the epidemic and new quarantine rules

Photo of James Reno James Reno
The decree law 229 of 30 December 2021 has been published in the Official Journal. Approved by the Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the President Mario Draghi and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the decree introduces urgent measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and provisions on health surveillance. The main measures are listed below.

Reinforced Green Pass

From 10 January 2022 until the end of the state of emergency, the use of the reinforced Green Pass is extended to a series of outdoor activities. It will also be necessary for access to and use of means of transport including local or regional public transport.

Quarantines

From 31 December 2021, the decree provides that the preventive quarantine does not apply to those who have had close contact with subjects confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the 120 days from the completion of the primary vaccination cycle or from recovery as well as after the administration of the booster dose. . Until the tenth day following the last exposure to the case, these people are required to wear FFP2 respiratory protection devices and to carry out – only if symptomatic – a rapid or molecular antigen test.
Furthermore, the termination of quarantine or self-surveillance is expected to result in the negative outcome of a rapid or molecular antigen test, also carried out in private centers; in the latter case, the transmission of the report to the ASL with a negative outcome, also electronically, determines the termination of the quarantine or the self-surveillance period.

https://www.salute.gov.it/portale/nuovocoronavirus/dettaglioNotizieNuovoCoronavirus.jsp?lingua=italiano&menu=notizie&p=dalministero&id=5752

See the Circular of 30 December 2021



