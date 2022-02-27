COVID-19: Government eliminates restrictions and businesses will be able to attend with 100% capacity | cinemas restaurants gyms hotels malls shopping centers rmmn | PERU

The Executive eliminated the restrictions for all businesses and will enable 100% capacity according to the Supreme Decree 016-2022 which extends the National State of Emergency for 32 days, within the framework of COVID-19, and which is in force from tomorrow, Monday, February 28.

The rule, which is modified every 15 days, It no longer contemplates capacity restrictions or a curfew at the national level, as it did until two weeks ago. This situation implies, according to Minsa sources, that the capacity is open to 100%.

The decree was approved last Friday, February 25, and bears the signatures of President Pedro Castillo, the President of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, the Minister of Health, Hernán Condori, and the other members of the ministerial cabinet.

It should be remembered that for that day it was planned to evaluate the proposal of the Minister of Health, Hernán Condori, to eliminate capacity restrictions and allow them to be 100% enabled.

-Background-

The restrictive measures of capacity for the various economic activities were imposed in the government of Martín Vizcarra with the aim of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

As the impact of the pandemic waned, capacity was increased to 80% in the case of provinces with a moderate risk level.

The authorization of 100% capacity has been a constant request from various business associations, which has been responded favorably in recent days from the Ministry of Health (Minsa) and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur).

However, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) expressed reservations with the evaluation made by the Peruvian Government to relax the restrictions against the pandemic.

According to the director of PAHO Health Emergencies, Ciro Ugarte, if 100% capacity is allowed “it is very likely that cases will increase dramatically, as well as the risk of transmission of COVID-19″.

The PAHO spokesperson stressed that the decision to introduce, adapt or lift these measures “should be based on situational assessment of the intensity of transmission and the capacity of the health system to respond.”

After the announcement of the measure a few days ago, it was questioned by the Medical Association of Peru and the former Minister of Health Óscar Ugarte.

-Free capacity-

The economic activities for which capacity has no longer been decreed are:

General stores, malls, galleries, conglomerates and department stores

Basic supply stores, supermarkets, markets, warehouses and pharmacies

open beaches

Restaurants and similar whose customer service areas (lounge, bar and waiting room) total less than 200 square meters in internal areas

Restaurants and related whose customer service areas (lounge, bar and waiting room) total equal to or more than 200 square meters in internal areas

Casinos and slots

Cinemas and performing arts

Temples and places of worship

Libraries, museums, archaeological monuments, cultural centers and galleries

Activities of sports clubs and associations

Banks and other financial entities

Business and professional events

Hairdressing and barbershop

Spa, Turkish baths, sauna, thermal baths

colosseums

gyms

-And the schools?-

After the Minister of Health, Hernán Condori, said last week that his proposal would be evaluated by the Council of Ministers so that the capacity of closed and open spaces is 100%, the head of Education, Rosendo Serna, pointed out that If the measure materializes, the education sector will have to adapt.

“To the extent that the protocols change, we, the Education sector, are going to have to adapt to the protocols”, he pointed out at the time on TV Peru when asked about the proposal announced by the head of the Minsa. So far the Minedu has not ruled on the implications of the Supreme Decree issued this Sunday.

-New measures-

Among the new measures, the rule establishes restrictions for minors over 12 years of age to enter public spaces such as beaches, stadiums and air and interprovincial transport. Now they will be required to present the vaccination card with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to access these spaces.

-Mask stays on-

The rule published today indicates that restrictions are maintained, such as the mandatory use of a KN95 mask or, failing that, a three-fold surgical mask and a fabric mask on top to circulate on public roads and in closed places.

-About social gatherings-

Likewise, parades, patron saint festivities and civil activities are still suspended, as well as all kinds of meetings, social, political or other events that involve concentration or agglomeration of people, which put public health at risk.

Military and police ceremonies are excepted from this last measure, which must comply with the respective health provisions and rules of physical or physical distancing.