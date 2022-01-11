Covid 19, hospitalizations in intensive care and in the medical area are on the rise. Another 7 thousand positives

LECCE – The swab analysis activity in the Apulian laboratories is back to full capacity and today in Puglia there are another 7,287 cases of contagion from covid-19 out of 87,269 tests processed with an incidence that oscillates, in recent days, still steadily between 7 and 8 percent. After yesterday’s two victims, today’s bulletin unfortunately contemplates another four deaths.

The number of current positives still goes back even to the data released yesterday: currently in Puglia the active cases rise up to 69,410 (yesterday they were 64,281), or 5,129 more than the previous figure. The updated situation in hospital wards also highlights the increase in hospitalizations: 475 patients hospitalized in non-critical areas (yesterday they were 444) and 49 in intensive care, four more than yesterday. In Puglia, employment in covid medicine wards is therefore now on the fluctuating threshold of 16 per cent, a point above the limit that determines the transition to the yellow zone.

The breakdown of 7,287 new infections is divided as follows: 2,288 in the province of Bari, 708 in the Bat, 846 in the province of Brindisi, 1,059 in the province of Foggia, 1,451 in the province of Lecce, 835 in the province of Taranto. Another 78 are resident outside the region and for another 22 the origin is still being defined.

With the updating of the latest data, overall, from the beginning of the pandemic, 363,483 Apulians are infected by covid, of which 50,917 in the province of Lecce, and 7,028 total deaths. Up to now, the total healed subjects have been 287,045.

Vaccines update

With regard to the vaccination campaign, today 8 million doses of anticovid vaccines administered in Puglia since the start in December last year have been reached. From 2pm today it is possible to book on the lapugliativaccina website and through the usual channels for vaccination of the 12-19 year old group in the evening openings (from 20 to 24) “La Notte è Giovane”, of some vaccination hubs on Friday evenings 14, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 January.

There are three vaccination hubs in the province of Lecce that have joined the regional initiative for the nights dedicated to vaccination (first and third dose) of children aged 12 to 19. The three hubs are that of Lecce, al Sigismondo Castromediano Museum, of viale Gallipoli, that of Gagliano del Capo, in the territorial assistance center, former Dialysis on the first floor, in via San Vincenzo 5 (in the former hospital) and that of Poggiardo, in the former kindergarten in via Santa Caterina da Siena.

Meanwhile, in the province of Lecce, 38 per cent of the age group between 5 and 11 received the first dose of anticovid vaccine and 4.5 per cent completed the vaccination. There are 18,495 pediatric vaccinations carried out so far, of which 896 yesterday.

The vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 with allergies is scheduled in the afternoon at the Dea hospital vaccination point, a protected vaccination center. More generally, the vaccination campaign continues with 10,365 vaccinations administered yesterday between vaccination points of the population, schools, pharmacies and general practitioners.