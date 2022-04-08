Covid-19 in Mexico: Health reports 32,216 new confirmed cases

The Ministry of Health reported this Thursday 32,216 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a figure that had not been recorded since mid-February of this year, when Mexico was in the fourth wave of infections.

It should be remembered that the last time that more than 30,000 daily cases of this disease had been registered was on February 11, 2022, when the federal agency reported 31,336 new infected people.

This is the second consecutive rebound, after yesterday 12,144 cases of Covid-19.

The accumulated number of infections of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus increased to 5 million 715,504 confirmed cases.

The daily technical report on the progress of the pandemic detailed this April 7 that the official number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country it amounted to 323,508, after 105 new deaths were registered compared to what was reported yesterday.

The 32 states remain in green color of the Covid-19 Epidemic Risk Traffic Light since last March 21, as a result of a sustained decrease in infections and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Last Tuesday, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, highlighted that the country had registered 10 consecutive weeks of reduction in the main indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic that began in Mexico in the middle of February 2020.

Despite this rebound, the Ministry of Health reported that hospitalization levels remain low, the occupation of general beds in the country is located at 6%, while the fan beds for the care of critically ill patients Covid-19 They register an occupancy of 3 percent.

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Mexico

The federal government reported that at the cutoff on Wednesday, April 6, 130,456 vaccines against the coronavirus were applied, for which the total number of doses supplied nationwide amounted to 193,578,004 doses.

Of the 85 million 650,502 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Mexico, 79 million 854,991 people have complete schemes, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

