COVID-19 in New York City Rises in What Could Be a Fifth Wave – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK – COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City have once again exceeded 20% as a fifth wave of the pandemic unfolds across the state, fueled by a new, highly contagious sub-variant.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Long Island City is now 21.3%, according to the latest data released by the city. Large swaths of Queens are also close to or exceed 15%, along with Manhattan neighborhoods like the Financial District and Lincoln Square.

Citywide, the rate of transmission has increased to levels last seen in late January, up nearly 20% in a week and nearly 90% in a month.

The city already raised its alert level to “medium” last week, and on Thursday, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan told CNN that all options could be on the table, including the return of a mask mandate, if things continue to get worse.

But even as more people get infected, fewer people end up in the hospital. Hospitalization rates in the city have dropped in recent days and are now where they were in early April.

As is typical now, hospitalization rates are essentially flat among the vaccinated (boosted or not), while skyrocketing among the unvaccinated.

Increase in COVID cases in New York State

However, the problem is not limited to the city: it is a statewide problem, as the highly contagious subvariant B.2.12.1 spreads throughout New York.

Last Tuesday, statewide hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the first time in three months, and on Wednesday, the number of new daily cases topped 10,000 for the first time since late January.

In both cases, that’s about triple what those metrics were a month ago.

On Friday, New York reported 13,902 new positive tests, about 65% more than just a week earlier. Hospitalizations are now 2,187, up nearly 10% in a week.

Two New York City boroughs, Manhattan and Staten Island, are now considered medium-risk COVID counties by the CDC. Of the 56 US counties with a high-risk CDC designation as of May 4, more than half were in New York state.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Governor Kathy Hochul became the latest New Yorker to go into isolation on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Governor announced the positive test result on Twitter, adding a reminder for all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated and recover.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 today. Fortunately, I am vaccinated and boosted and asymptomatic. I will be self-isolating and working remotely this week,” Hochul tweeted.