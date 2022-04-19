COVID-19 in Puerto Rico: Health reports 173 hospitalizations and a positivity rate of 21.92%

The Health Department reported today, Tuesday, that the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increased to 173which translates to 32 more patients than yesterday.

The number of hospitalizations is broken down between 129 adults and 44 pediatric patients.

According to the Full COVID-19 Report that he published at noon on the Health BioPortal, there are 13 adults confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), six of them assisted by an artificial respirator. In addition, a pediatric intensive care patient was reported.

The portal showed at 12:00 pm that the positivity rate for the virus on the island rose to 22.63%, which represents three percentage points more than the percentage reported yesterday.

A similar percentage had not been reported on the island since last January 26, when Health reported 21.52%.

“If you or a member of your family tests positive for COVID-19, call 787-522-3985 to be oriented on the available treatments; antiviral and monoclonal”, Health exhorted in a tweet.

On the other hand, the unit reported a new death, which corresponds to a person who has already received his booster dose. The agency specified that the deceased is an 85-year-old man from the Arecibo region.

The death, according to the report, occurred yesterday, Monday. With this death, the cumulative total of deaths as a result of the virus rose to 4,186.

Since the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from it. severe symptoms and death.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 521,488. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,230,470; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,441,736.

The population totals in each line, according to Health, change as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

In total, there have been reported in the last 30 days: 13 deaths of unvaccinated people, 11 deaths of vaccinated people and 8 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – increased to 333, while the number of probable cases also rose 827.

Regarding vaccination, the count on the Health portal shows that 2,949,737 eligible people aged 5 years or older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,672,206 have completed the dose series (86.9%).

In addition, 170,958 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine Pfizer and 1,441,736 people over the age of 12 have received their first booster dose, representing 59.9% of the eligible population.