COVID-19 in Puerto Rico: Health reports five new deaths and 168 hospitalizations

The Health Department reported today, Thursday, five new deaths from COVID-19a figure that brought the total accumulated in this line to 4,060 since the emergency began until today.

The agency explained that three of the deceased were unvaccinated, one had only two doses, and one had his series of doses completed with the booster.

“Having a weakened immune system increases your chance of getting seriously ill from COVID-19,” the agency said in a tweet.

According to the noon update, the deceased were between 74 and 89 years old. The deaths occurred between February 11 and 15.

So far this month, Salud has reported 136 deaths from the virus. The island averages five deaths per day, based on a seven-day period, according to the bioportal of dependency.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 27; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 13; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 5.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

214 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 242 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 75 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Demographics of deceased:

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus dropped to 168, a difference of 10 fewer patients compared to yesterday’s total. Of the 168 people hospitalized, 157 are adults and 11 pediatric patients.

Among the adults, 34 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 23 are connected to an artificial respirator.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate updated at noon was placed at 6.78%, which means that 11 out of 100 tests are positive for the disease. The figure is close to the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The average number of daily cases -in a period of seven days- is 153, while the number of probable cases amounts to 215.

Regarding vaccination, the agency reported that 2,913,668 eligible people aged 5 years and over (94.7%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,606,100 people (84.7%) have completed the series of doses.

At least 156,253 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,230,203 people aged 12 or over have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,266,013 eligible to receive it (5%).

Pfizer’s booster dose is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.