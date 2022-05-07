COVID-19 in Puerto Rico: Health reports four new deaths

The Health Department reported this Saturday four new deaths from COVID-19 which raised the total accumulated in this line to 4,231 since the emergency began on the island.

The agency specified that one of the deceased was not vaccinated, two had received only two doses of the drug and one had completed his vaccination cycle (including booster doses).

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 512,078. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 1, out of a population of 1,211,784; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is also 1, for a population of 1,469,832.

The population totals in each line, according to Health, change as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

Overall, there have been reported in the last 30 days: 17 deaths in unvaccinated people, 23 deaths in vaccinated people, and 19 deaths in booster vaccinated people.

On the other hand, The agency reported that the total number of patients hospitalized for the virus dropped to 269a number that is broken down into 222 adults and 47 pediatrics.

On the other hand, the Health BioPortal showed at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus was at 25.74%, a relatively similar percentage to yesterday.

The rest of the epidemiological and statistical data will be expanded at noon.