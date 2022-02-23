COVID-19 in Puerto Rico: Health reports two new deaths and 123 hospitalized

The Health Department reported today, Wednesday, two new deaths from COVID-19a number that brought the total accumulated in this line to 4,088 since the emergency began until today.

According to the agency’s BioPortal, No more than 10 deaths have been reported on the same day since February 10, when the report included 12 deaths.

So far this month, Health has reported 162 deaths from the virus. The island averages three deaths per day, based on a seven-day period.

The agency explained that the two deceased had not received their booster dose of the virus vaccine.

“A third dose helps prevent serious consequences in immunocompromised persons,” the agency said in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 21; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 9; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 3.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

165 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 165 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 54 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

From elsewhere, the total number of hospitalized for the virus rose to 123, a difference of six patients more than yesterday. Of the 123 people hospitalized, 108 are adults and 15 pediatric patients.

While, the reported positivity rate at 6:00 am is 6.33%one percentage point less than yesterday.

The rest of the demographic and epidemiological data will be reported at noon.