Covid-19: infection is also a matter of genetics

Why do some apparently healthy people develop severe forms of COVID-19? Because others seem to be immune from infection? The answer is to be found in particular genetic variants that can protect or predispose their owners to develop the disease or not. Two years after the discovery of SARS-CoV-2 more and more studies have identified in genetic factors the different response between people. Last in chronological order the one published on Nature Genetics in the past weeks in which a particular and rare genetic variant has been identified that reduces the risk of contracting the infection.

THE ROLE OF THE INTERFERON

Whether or not the severity of Covid-19 may also depend on the genetic predisposition it is now a fact. The first to affirm this concept were the researchers of the Covid Human Genetic Effort (CovidHge), an international research consortium involving more than 50 sequencing centers and hundreds of hospitals around the world. According to the scientists at least 15% of severe forms Covid-19 would be due to a genetic predisposition. On the dock in the development of the most serious forms of Covid-19 it would seem to be theinterferon-1a molecule produced by the cells that defend us and necessary a guide the immune system response. This was confirmed by two studies published in Science: in the first study, scientists, analyzing tissues from over 900 people with severe forms of Covid-19, found that auto-antibodies against interferon were present in 10% of cases. Antibodies likely to negatively affect the response against the virus; in the second study, the scientists found that a further 3.5% of patients with severe forms of Covid-19 had genetic mutations capable of influencing the correct production of interferon-1. A result perfectly in line with the first study.

THE ROLE OF INNATE IMMUNITY

But interferon isn’t the only actor. Recently a study coordinated by the Humanitas Clinical Institute in collaboration with the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and other international institutes, found that the production of the molecule MBL (Mannose Binding Lectin) by our immune system is able to bind and neutralize the spike protein of the coronavirus. This is why its reduced production (of MBL) could be one of the causes of severe disease. Particularly in the study published by the journal Nature Immunology Scientists have described that genetic variations of MBL (those variants that lead to lower production) are associated with severity of Covid-19 disease.

THE ROLE OF ACE-2

A study by the Regeneron Genetics Center in Tarrytown (United States) published by the journal added another piece to the knowledge on genetic predisposition to the disease. Nature Genetics. The analysis focused on relating the genetic characteristics of individuals affected by the infection with SARS-CoV-2. The study found that the presence of a very rare genetic variant (rs190509934) reduces the risk of Covid-19 disease by 40%. Going to investigate the role of this variant it was discovered that its presence leads to one reduction of expression of the protein ACE-2, a key receptor on human cells that serves as a gateway for the virus. This explains why these people, having fewer receptors available, are less likely to contract the disease.

THE IMPORTANCE OF PREVENTION

However, what has been described must not make us fall into the error of considering the outcome of Sars-Cov-2 infections as something written only in genetics and to which we cannot curb. Far from it. Today the severity of the disease and the probability of death are particularly high in relation to age and the presence of previous pathologies. THE vaccines however, they have shown, even in these people, that they can drastically reduce the severity of the disease. That’s why this extraordinary prevention tool represents the main weapon in the fight against Covid-19.