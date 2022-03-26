COVID-19 infection rates fall among migrants to the US

One by one, a voice announced the names of 169 people who had just been released by the US Border Patrol. The migrants got up from their folding chairs in a clinic storeroom and walked over to a table of blue-uniformed workers, who took a mouth swab.

Only two Cuban women tested positive for COVID-19 that February morning. They were quarantined in motel rooms while the rest of the migrants boarded chartered buses to Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport, where they would catch flights across the United States.

These were two of just seven COVID-19 diagnostic tests with positive results among the 5,301 that were performed on migrants released last month at the Regional Center for Border Health near Yuma, Arizona, that is, a rate of 0.1 %.

COVID-19 infection rates are declining among migrants crossing the border from Mexico at a time when the administration of President Joe Biden faces a Wednesday deadline to end or extend sweeping asylum restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the virus. Decreasing infection rates raise more questions about the scientific basis for a public health order that has forced the removal of migrants from the United States more than 1.7 million times since March 2020 without giving them the ability to apply. asylum.

While there is no cumulative rate for migrants, diagnostic test results from several major illegal border crossing corridors suggest they are well below levels that have triggered concerns among federal authorities.

In California, 54 of 2,877 migrants tested positive in the first two weeks of March, according to the state Department of Social Services. That is a rate of just 1.9% compared to its peak of 28.2% on January 8.

In Pima County, Arizona, in which Tucson is located, positive test rates for seven days among migrants did not exceed 1.3% in the first days of March and fell to 0.9% on the 10th of the same month. .

The seven-day rate topped 5% just twice in the last three months of last year. Then, as the omicron variant spread, it surged into double digits for much of January, peaking at 19.2% on January 12, before dipping below 5% a month later.

McAllen, Texas, the largest city on the busiest illegal crossing corridor, has a higher rate among migrants — 9.2% on March 2 — but the number is also declining and is consistently lower than the average. of the general population. Only two of the 24 border counties have seen elevated rates in the general population: Hidalgo, where McAllen is located, and Yuma.

The infection rate among migrants in McAllen peaked at 20.8% the last week of January, when it was more than double that of the general population. It was at its lowest point of 1.4% in the last week of November, at a time when the rate among the general population was 6.2%.

As mask requirements have been lifted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is under increasing pressure to fully restore the right of asylum by ending the Title 42, a measure named after a 1944 public health law. Critics say it has been an excuse to evade asylum obligations under US law and international treaties.

Justin Walker, a federal appeals court judge in Washington, wrote this month that it was “unclear that the CDC order served any purpose” for public health. Walker, who was appointed to the post by President Donald Trump, noted that the Biden administration has not presented detailed evidence to support the restrictions.

“In some respects, the CDC order seems like a relic of an era with no vaccines, few diagnostic tests, few treatments, and a lot of uncertainty,” Walker wrote on behalf of the three-judge panel.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited the decline in infection rates when she ended asylum limits for unaccompanied migrant children on March 11. In August, border authorities began testing children who crossed the border unaccompanied by an adult in their busiest areas. The infection rate fell to 6% in the first week of March, after peaking at almost 20% in February.

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security have said that decisions around Title 42 are the responsibility of the CDC. Walensky told reporters Wednesday that the agency was reviewing the data ahead of next week’s deadline, noting that its two-month renewal in late January was decided near the peak of the omicron variant’s spread.

The scientific arguments for implementing Title 42 have been surrounded by skepticism from the start.

The Associated Press reported in 2020 that then-Vice President Mike Pence instructed the CDC to use its emergency powers, against the advice of agency scientists who said there was no evidence the move limited the spread of the virus.

Anne Schuchat, the second-ranking official at the CDC until last May, told members of Congress after her departure that the limits on asylum had been unfounded as a public health measure since their implementation.

“The bulk of the evidence at the time did not support this policy proposal,” he declared.

Title 42 also has supporters. In ruling this month in a lawsuit over the order, federal judge Mar Pittman, in Fort Worth, Texas, said: “There should be no disagreement that current immigration policies should be focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19. ”.

Even while carrying out large-scale removals under Title 42, the United States processed more than 2.8 million cases under normal immigration laws, which allow for asylum.

Costs and distant diplomatic relations limit deportations to many countries, so migrants are often released to non-government groups and ordered to later appear in immigration court. The groups carry out diagnostic tests for COVID-19.

In El Paso, Annunciation House saw infection rates drop to about 2% among the 175 migrants it tested daily in March, director Ruben Garcia said. Positives reached about 40% at the peak of the omicron variant, he said.

In Arizona, at the Binational Regional Health Center, monthly rates peaked at 3% last year.

Still, Amanda Aguirre, its president, is reluctant to cancel Title 42.

“What worries me is that at any moment we are going to see new variants arrive in this area,” he said.

The Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition — which tests migrants in the heavily trafficked area of ​​Del Rio, Texas — said it had not recorded a single positive case for several weeks.

“Yesterday there was one positive and today there was one positive, among hundreds of tests,” the group wrote last week in response to questions.