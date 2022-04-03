Covid-19, is it really game over?

In mid-January, when it was clear that the Omicron wave would lead to a whirlwind increase in cases around the world, epidemiologist Tomas Pueyo wrote a long piece entitled “Coronavirus: Game Over”. Essentially, the analyst who with “The Hammer and the dance” had anticipated what our life would be like in the last two years, considered Omicron as the last wave we should have worried about, demanding that Western governments take note and prepare to live the following months as well as the next years. The idea that the lower risk associated with Omicron (or rather, the combined effect of the new variant, the high vaccination rate, some sort of immunity determined by previous infections and the greater incisiveness of the treatments) should correspond to a relaxation moreover, almost all of the restrictive measures were also shared by other analysts, as well as by the main scientific advisers of European governments.

This orientation, in truth, in some states has resulted in the almost complete renunciation of hindering infections, letting Omicron spread freely and put a strain on health systems. A choice, that of relying solely on vaccines and treatment skills, which has alleviated the pressure on economic systems and, in part, on public opinion, however causing thousands of deaths and very likely avoidable serious cases. This is also what happened in Italy, with the government that has kept alive for months a color system now devoid of meaning and value, has not imposed measures to stop the explosion of infections even at the turn of the Christmas holidays and has bet on the estate. of the health system, pushing the vaccination campaign with the green pass lever.

In fact, Western governments have for months closed the fight against the pandemic, declaring the season of Covid-19 over. Neither the repeated calls by the WHO to carefully evaluate the complete renunciation of restrictive measures, nor the emergence of the new Omicron sub-variant have led to a change of direction. Consequently, for public opinion it is anyway Coronavirus: game over.

Read more from this author

Can we rest assured then?

As you probably already know, these days we are witnessing a resumption of the growth of cases in many European countries. The main reason lies in the dominance of the BA.2 variant of Omicron, even more transmissible than the previous one and with all probability more capable of reinfecting subjects who had fallen ill in the past. More than a fifth wave, we could speak of a double peak of the Omicron wave, as evidenced by this graph by Financial Times analyst John Burn-Murdoch.

Omicron has a greater ability to reinfect people already affected by Covid19, a further explanation of the amount of second infections we are experiencing these days. The combined effect of the high escape of the new variant and the decline in the effectiveness of vaccines over the weeks also makes people who have completed the vaccination cycle more vulnerable to infection.

In the reading of the WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge, this picture was complicated by the decisions of some countries to eliminate the restrictions in “brutal way, going from too much to too little“and ending up further facilitating the spread of the infection. As we explained here, it was a conscious choice, surrender to mass infection as the last act of the Covid-19 approach strategy. We have stopped treating the pandemic as a pandemic, therefore, more or less explicitly accepting that “someone should die“We have limited ourselves to pushing vaccinations in every way, letting the no-vax pay the consequences of their choice and judging hundreds of deaths among frail and fully vaccinated elderly to be inevitable.

The numbers are quite eloquent, especially as regards the daily deaths, still in the order of 100-200:

It is important to understand, however, that despite the data on daily deaths and infections, we are in a radically different situation from the previous ones. Vaccines have been shown to be formidable in preventing severe forms of the disease, medical treatments standard they have proven to be very effective against Omicron and the new drugs are beginning to have a positive impact in combating Covid-19. Due to the combined effect of vaccinations, the level of immunity achieved by the population and improvements in the treatment of infections, Omicron’s IFR (infection fatality ratio, i.e. the proportion of deaths among all infected individuals) has dropped to “similar”To that of seasonal flu.

Attention, it is a fact that must be interpreted with caution and which alone does not allow us to say that “Omicron is like a flu“, Least of all”like a cold“. The IFR is not enough to describe the danger of a disease; in the case of Omicron, for example, it is the enormous contagiousness that has an impact, which multiplies the cases and therefore affects the absolute number of victims. Put more simply, the higher transmissibility makes Omicron not comparable with seasonal flu because it determines an extremely higher number of cases: even if the lethality rate “has become” similar, mortality remains much higher.

Moreover, Covid-19 is not a seasonal disease and Omicron, with rapid and recurrent waves, has taken this concept to the extreme, so much so that:

What we have learned from the fight against Covid-19

There is one point that must be strongly reiterated. Or rather, which must be defended by a kind of revisionism aimed at brandishing the contagion containment policies operated by the states up to the arrival of Omicron and, albeit minimally, also in the following months as useless and harmful. The closures and mitigation interventions of transmissions, as well as the practices of social distancing and individual hygiene, have allowed us to buy time for vaccines and treatments (eg: Paxlovid), to save tens of thousands of lives, to learn about individually and collectively the virus. Many Western governments have implemented drastic measures to safeguard the health of the population with serious delay, often thinking in terms of balancing economic and health costs. This has cost tens of thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and most likely avoidable cases, we have written it over and over again. Other nations have chosen different approaches, only time will tell what the costs and results have been. Certainly, the Italian and European path of compromise, defined as “calculated risk”, has been anything but appreciated by public opinion, which has lost faith in the decisions of the rulers and has ended up becoming accustomed to deaths and hospitalizations.

Extremely dangerous concepts such as “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and “coexistence with the virus” ended up poisoning the discussions around Covid-19, fueling confusion and fear, skepticism and disillusionment about the ability of our health authorities to manage the situation. In Italy, among the countries in the world where the virus has made and continues to make more victims, after more than two years we are still navigating on sight and we have no plan in case the situation changes rapidly. After having emptied the color system of meaning, transformed a tool such as the green pass into an ideological fetish and churned out decrees in rapid succession without rationalizing the rules, the government of the best is also failing in the communicative management of the transition phase, stumbling on issues of goat wool in search of a difficult synthesis between the different souls that make up the majority. The impact of this uncertainty on public opinion has been and is devastating: those who are tired and angry about restrictions and prohibitions are counterbalanced by those who are terrified of never having their normalcy back, those who are unable to resume daily activities or those who believe that everything is already as it once was, that the pandemic is already a memory.

What is lacking is an organic reflection on the management of the coming months and years, as well as the organization on how to prevent or at least minimize the effects of future waves. Yes, why the evolution of the crisis is still unclear. A few days ago, the virologist Christian Drosten, in saying he was in favor of easing restrictions given the current context, reiterated how it was essential to continue to remain vigilant and above all to plan for the future. In the impossibility or almost impossible to predict the gravity of the development of the pandemic, we need to (re) develop tools that allow us to intervene quickly and effectively when the situation changes. If summer is unlikely to be free from waves (given the nature of Omicron) without this representing a significant problem from the health point of view, the risk is that in autumn / winter you will find yourself having to deal with a marked increase in infections, which could represent a danger especially for the elderly and frail. Pending clear indications from the health authorities on the fourth dose, relying exclusively on people’s sense of responsibility can be a sensible line, but only on condition that citizens are aware of the risks still connected to the disease. There is a huge difference between taking Covid-19 and not taking it, even now. Everyone should be aware of the risk of suffering long-term damage, suffering the effects of Long Covid or even just putting the health of our loved ones at risk. Respect the rules of hygiene, isolate yourself in the presence of symptoms or medical indications, still use the mask indoors and in places at risk: these are still the best choices we can make. Letting the infection spread freely and putting the frail and the elderly at risk, especially if not vaccinated, is always the worst choice, because it will still result in deaths and hospitalizations.

It is true, therefore, that the road is still long and many nations still need help in their vaccination campaign, but we must and can look to tomorrow with confidence and awareness. The situation compared to just a few months ago is radically different, we know that vaccines work and the “technological-scientific” support to fight the virus has produced amazing results. We have learned about the virus, to deal with it and to fight it. Do not forget this battle and how much it is still costing us, it is not necessarily “living in fear”, rather it is a way to manage it.