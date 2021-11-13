Covid-19 is no longer a pandemic

“We will not make huge gains but the virus is becoming endemic, we have to learn to live with it” explained the managing director of Astrazeneca Pascal Soriot.

“Covid is no longer a pandemic because the virus is becoming endemic” is the idea behind the new policy of AstraZeneca which he decided to start doing profits with the anti covid vaccine Vaxzevria developed with the University of Oxford. The pharmaceutical giant has in fact decided not to sign new agreements for the supply of its vaccine against Covid-19 non-profit, as it had been until now, and has already signed a series of contracts for next year from which it plans to obtain his first direct earnings from the vaccine. A real breakthrough given that the company has always stated that it would only start earning with the vaccine when Covid-19 would no longer be a pandemic and until then it would continue to provide it at cost price.

“Modest profitability” from the vaccine anticovid Vaxzevria

Releasing its earnings for the third quarter of the year, the Anglo-Swedish company announced that it expects one in the near future “Modest profitability” deriving from the vaccine anticovid Vaxzevria thanks to the new orders. According to the managing director Pascal Soriot, we have entered an endemic phase and therefore a modest profitability from the vaccine is now justified, but it will continue to be provided on a non-profit basis to the poorest countries through the UN’s Covax program. Soriot assured he had “absolutely no regrets” for not making a profit from the vaccine as competitors like Pfizer did. “I absolutely do not regret it. We are proud as a company of the impact we have had: we have saved millions of people from hospitalization and death. The AstraZeneca team continues to do a spectacular job,” said the group’s number one.

“We must learn to live with the coronavirus”

“We started without profit to help overcome the global health crisis, but we always said we would move on to making a profit on the vaccine. It’s not something we think we’re making a huge profit on but the virus is becoming endemic, which means we have to learn to live with it, “Soriot added, explaining that there will be tiered pricing between countries to make sure the vaccine is accessible to all. By the end of September, AstraZeneca had provided worldwide 1.5 billion doses of his vaccine at a price between 4 and 8 dollars per dose, the lowest of all anti-covid vaccines and well below the 19 dollars of Pfizer or the 30 dollars of Moderna.

New division for antibody-based drug development

The company posted overall revenues of $ 25.4 billion in the first nine months of the year but said its overall profit margins fell, primarily due to supplying the vaccine at cost. The group also announced the creation of an internal division dedicated to vaccines and AI antibody drugs, which for now will focus only on the covid. AstraZeneca said the increased profits from the vaccine will offset the costs of developing an antibody treatment for Covid-1.