COVID-19 is passed from mother to child in 2% of pregnancies

The coronavirus infection It is mainly airborne. However, it has also been shown that some strains, such as Omicron, can stay on a surface for up to 193 hours. Now, a new study from the University of Hawaii, UH, located in Manoa, talks about the relationship and contagion between pregnant women and their babies.

The researcher Catherine McLean Pirkle, from the UH, has published a study in the scientific journal The British Medical Journal where he talks about COVID-19 infections between mother and child. This professor works in the Office of Public Health Studies of the aforementioned university and, to carry out her project, she analyzed the data of almost 500 studies.

Among the studies reviewed, Pirkle examined data from almost 29,000 infected mothers by coronavirus from around the world, as well as the health status of their children before, during and after childbirth.

“Very low” transmission from mothers to children

Pirkle’s study stipulates, for the first time, that Transmission of the coronavirus from a mother to her baby is “very low”. However, reviews of previous studies found that “less than 2% of infants born to mothers with SARS-CoV-2 infection also tested positive,” as transmitted from the UH in a Press release.

Also, based on research published in the BMJ it was also noted that infants “were more likely to get the virus if their mothers had a severe infection.” Nevertheless, No relationship was found between breastfeedingpremature birth or pregnancy as extenuating factors for possible COVID-19 infection.

On the other hand, and despite reviewed almost 500 previous investigations, only data from 14,518 babies exposed to the coronavirus worldwide could be analyzed. After the investigation, Pirkle clarified that only seven cases of transmission of the pregnancy virus were identified, for which she has described this possibility as “extremely rare”.

Mothers are not the only source of transmission

Pirkle has admitted that the findings of his study “are reassuring”, but that the data collection around the contagions of COVID-19 mother-child must continue. Likewise, the researcher emphasizes that, once childbirth has occurred, it is difficult to identify the sources of exposure of babies, since both the creatures and the mothers come into contact with many different people.

“Mothers are not the only possible source of transmission to newborns,” Pirkle said. In addition, the researcher observed that, curiously, the positivity rates among babies varied depending on where the mothers lived. Therefore, another variability may be whether or not each hospital uses preventive measures to avoid transmitting the coronavirus.

“Combined, the results suggest that when take appropriate preventative measures during the intrapartum and early postpartum periods, such as the constant and appropriate use of personal protective equipment, it is unlikely that newborns will be infected,” ends Pirkle in statements collected by ‘Daily Mail’.

