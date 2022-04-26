Health

Covid-19. “It is no longer essential” to use the face mask, says López-Gatell

Hugo Lopez-Gatellundersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, assured that because the federal government never imposed the mandatory use of face mask in the face of the pandemic Covid-19, it will not declare the end of its mandatory nature, but stated that at this time, given the low number of infections and deaths, its use is no longer “essential”.

At a morning press conference, the undersecretary stressed that the federal government never wanted to promote acts of authoritarianism such as the obligation to use face masks, “especially in a country that has a history of authoritarianism.”

“We are not going to declare the end of the mandatory face mask because we never declared it mandatory, but what we can say is that at this time the use of the face mask is no longer essential.

“That it can be useful to use it in closed spaces, of course, whoever has it will have less chance of transmitting it. In closed spaces it would be for the moment the last element where it is necessary to use, the open space for several weeks we said that it is even less necessary to use them, ”he said.

