Covid-19, Kim Jon-un orders lockdown after the first case of Omicron- Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

The measure affects all cities in the country. The North Korean authorities have evaluated the national maximum emergency quarantine measures

The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the lockdown for all cities

of the country after the identification of the first case of Covid-19. A serious situation arose due to the introduction of a Omicron mutant virus in our districts, the official Korean news agency KCNA said. During a meeting of the Workers’ Party in the presence of Kimthe authorities have assessed the country’s national quarantine measures at a level of maximum emergency.

The Korean central news agency also said that, on Sunday, May 8, tests were carried out on an unspecified number of people with fever in the capital. Pyongyang. For this Kim Jong-un has called for a complete blockade of cities and counties nationwide. The pandemic could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health system: its 26 million people are believed to be unvaccinated.

In these two years, the regime has not reported cases of contagion from Covid-19 and has not accepted vaccines from abroad, not even those offered by Beijing (North Korea with Eritrea the only country in the world not to have started a vaccination campaignlimiting himself to keeping the borders sealed, as he did in fact even before the pandemic for reasons of political security), writes Guido Santevecchi here.

North Korea will likely double the blockades, even if the approach fails zero-Covid

from the China it doesn’t work against the Omicron variant, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. For Pyongyang to publicly admit Omicron cases, the situation must be serious, Easley continues. This does not mean that North Korea will suddenly be open to humanitarian assistance and take a more conciliatory line towards Washington and Seoul. But domestic public opinion may be less interested in nuclear or missile tests when the urgent threat relates to the coronavirus.

Politics Zero Covid of unsustainable China, said the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. There is a social problem in the Zero Tolerance of the Chinese model, writes Santevecchi. On social media from Shanghai, videos of police systems to keep people at home arrive: cages in front of buildings, apartments devastated by forced disinfection, policemen in white overalls threatening people to take them to quarantine.

Meanwhile, the new president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, announces that his country will participate for the first time in a multilateral meeting on the health emergency with other world leaders. The meeting, which will be held in virtual form, will also be attended by the United States and Germany.