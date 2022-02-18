Covid-19: Last minute of the coronavirus in Spain and in the world, live | More than half of the population in Spain has the booster dose | Society

More than half of the population in Spain has the booster dose against the coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has reported that 50.1% of the population in Spain already has the booster dose against the coronavirus, 23.7 million people. Those over 70 years of age are the most covered group, with 92.4% of citizens immunized with the third puncture. They are followed by those between 60 and 69 years of age, with 91.9%. In addition to boosting, the vaccination strategy is also focused on pediatric inoculation. 13.2% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have already received the full schedule of the covid vaccine, 433,389 minors. With at least one dose, 56.8% of children of that age are found. Regarding the two-dose vaccination schedule in the general population, the percentages remain practically unchanged due to the high vaccination coverage. 82.6% of citizens in Spain have at least one dose and 81%, the complete guideline. Since the beginning of the vaccination program, the autonomous communities have inoculated 92,121,948 million doses, 99,444 since yesterday.

At the European level, 50.3% of citizens have received a booster dose, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. France heads the list of countries with the most third doses, 68.7% of its citizens have received it, since it is required for the mandatory covid passport to carry out many activities. They are followed by Iceland (67.1%), Denmark (62%) and Italy (60.9%).